Woman who murdered her abusive husband to be released after 22 years

A protest for the release of Daoud Dalal on June 19, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The parole board of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) on Wednesday approved a reduction in the sentence of Dalal Daoud, who is serving a life sentence since 2002 for the murder of her husband Ali, committed 22 years ago, who had abused her for many years.
The IPS said Daoud will be released from the Neve Tirza Prison to the hostel of the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority.
The committee's decision was made after the State Attorney's Office announced that it had agreed to the early release "in light of the special circumstances of the case and considerations as required by the early release of a female prisoner."
"The position of the State Attorney's Office in this case was determined with due regard to the position of the IPS inter-ministerial committee for the prevention of domestic violence and the Ministry of Welfare, which recommends an early release," the announcement clarified.
The committee, which opposed the prisoner's early release in the previous hearing, changed its mind completely, in light of the treatment and rehabilitation process that the prisoner undergoes in prison for which, among other things, the danger the prisoner poses was regarded as low."
"In addition, the State Attorney's Office agrees to the prisoner's early release in light of the treatment plan offered by the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority for five years from the date of release, the prisoner's presence in an open wing of group rehabilitation and consideration of the public interest in rehabilitation and granting an opportunity to whoever has served her sentence according to law."
The last time Daoud applied for an early release, the prosecution objected and the committee accepted the state's position. Two years ago, President Reuven Rivlin decided to allow
Daoud to request a shortened sentence following her request for a pardon.Translated by Alon Einhorn.