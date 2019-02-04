Yair Netanyahu: Rivlin and Sa'ar wish to get rid of my father

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair attacked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar on Facebook on Monday, claiming they "wish to get rid of my father".
The younger Netanyahu said that the prime minister had warned against the election of Rivlin as president and had turned out to be correct, asserting that Rivlin follows a left-wing policy.
Yair claimed that Sa'ar is likewise a member of the left, hiding behind a right-wing facade.
"The Left-wing media praises Gideon Sa'ar, they know which side he is on," he wrote.
Yair Netanyahu also claimed that Rivlin "is waiting for after the elections, so he can deny my father of the ability to form a new government, even if the Likud wins," adding that Rivlin will instead let "his good friend" Gideon Sa'ar fulfill the task.
"We won't let them," Netanyahu vowed.
Gideon Sa'ar, in an interview to Channel 12 on Monday night, the eve of Likud primaries, commented on Yair Netanyahu's frequent Facebook posts against him saying "it makes me sad for a young man to say such things regardless of him being the prime minister's son/"
