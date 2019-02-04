Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Yair Netanyahu: Rivlin and Sa'ar wish to get rid of my father

"The Left wing media praises Gideon Sa'ar, they know which side he is on."

By ALON EINHORN
February 4, 2019 20:18
1 minute read.
Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair attacked Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar on Facebook on Monday, claiming they "wish to get rid of my father".

The younger Netanyahu said that the prime minister had warned against the election of Rivlin as president  and had turned out to be correct, asserting that Rivlin follows a left-wing policy.
Yair claimed that Sa'ar is likewise a member of the left, hiding behind a right-wing facade. 

"The Left-wing media praises Gideon Sa'ar, they know which side he is on," he wrote.




Yair Netanyahu also claimed that Rivlin "is waiting for after the elections, so he can deny my father of the ability to form a new government, even if the Likud wins," adding that Rivlin will instead let "his good friend" Gideon Sa'ar fulfill the task.

"We won't let them," Netanyahu vowed.

Gideon Sa'ar, in an interview to Channel 12 on Monday night, the eve of Likud primaries, commented on Yair Netanyahu's frequent Facebook posts against him saying "it makes me sad for a young man to say such things regardless of him being the prime minister's son/"

A source close to Netanyahu said the prime minister is working to ensure Sa’ar does win the Likud primaries.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Netanyahu
February 4, 2019
A-G: Netanyahu to return legal defense funds if Comptroller disapproves

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut