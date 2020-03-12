Chief Rabbi Lau: Prayer services must be fewer than 100 worshipers

Chief Rabbi David Lau issued new guidelines to synagogues on Thursday stating that any prayer services including more than 100 worshipers be divided up into smaller groups due to ongoing fears about the spread and exposure to the Covid-19 coronavirus. His instructions come following new Health Ministry directives banning gatherings of more than 100 people. In directives issued by Lau, he said that synagogue officials should ensure that no prayer services take place which include more than 100 people, and to divide up any such service into smaller groupings. Additionally, the chief rabbi said that a service in a synagogue which is particularly crowded even without 100 worshipers should also be divided up into smaller groups. Lau added that anyone in quarantine or in a high-risk group for the virus should pray at home at the same time as the community with which he usually prays is holding its service. He said however that prayer services, and Torah study classes, should not be cancelled and that normal life should continue as far as possible. The chief rabbi also said that weddings should not be cancelled but that the number of guests should be reduced. He said that people should not visit the sick at this time, despite it being an important religious obligation, so as not to increase the possibility that coronavirus be spread further and amongst vulnerable population groups, and added that the public should also refrain from visiting old-age homes. Lau added that the severity of the coronavirus pandemic meant that the Jewish people should increase their prayers, and that congregations should say psalms 13 and 20 and the prayer for the sick after every prayer service“Adhering to these instructions is a Torah obligation [in accordance with the Biblical verse] ‘You shall very much protect yourselves,” wrote Lau. “A person is obligated to ensure that he does not harm others more than he is obligated to protect himself from harm… Totally adherence to these instructions is necessary even if it is difficult and burdensome.”