The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Jewish celebs star in Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue fantasy film

The much-anticipated Vanity Fair Hollywood 2020 features two Jewish celebrities, actress Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Jojo Rabbit director and actor Taika Waititi.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 15, 2020 12:59
‘Jojo Rabbit’ shows Hitler through the eyes of a child (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘Jojo Rabbit’ shows Hitler through the eyes of a child
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The much-anticipated Vanity Fair Hollywood 2020 issue just hit the stands and two Jewish celebrities, actress Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Jojo Rabbit director and actor Taika Waititi (whose legal name is Taika Cohen), won coveted spots in its fantasy film shoot.

Every year the magazine photographs stars as if they are appearing in a movie, usually something in the style of Hollywood's Golden Age, like a noir mystery. This year, it's a road movie, with Waititi as the hitchhiker in the middle of nowhere who just might be a serial killer, holding a sign that says he is looking for a ride to Hollywood, with the not-very-reassuring words, "I won't kill you" scrawled above a smiley face. In a film clip, dressed as the hitchhiker in mismatched Hawaiian print shirt and shorts, he demonstrates his ability to nap anywhere.
Feldstein is a very glamorous ballroom dancer in a glittery dress in the film, and is also featured in a black-and-white photo where she is lit and made up to look like a 40s screen goddess. Squint and you'll think she's Ingrid Bergman. In an interview that accompanies the shoot, Feldstein is quoted as saying, "I always say I'd rather be someone that, when I leave, people say, ‘Beanie Feldstein was so kind.’ I don't care if people think I'm good. I really don't. For me, being a good human being is much more important. I'd rather a PA say, ‘I didn't love her interpretation in X, Y, or Z—but she was so nice.’”

Other actors in the shoot include Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellwegger, Willem Dafoe and Jennifer Hudson. The issue always comes out during the height of Oscar season, usually between the nominations announcement, which was on January 13, and the ceremony, which will be on February 9.


Tags hollywood Jennifer Lopez Jojo Rabbit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by