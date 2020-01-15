Jewish celebs star in Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue fantasy film

The much-anticipated Vanity Fair Hollywood 2020 issue just hit the stands and two Jewish celebrities, actress Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Jojo Rabbit director and actor Taika Waititi (whose legal name is Taika Cohen), won coveted spots in its fantasy film shoot.
Every year the magazine photographs stars as if they are appearing in a movie, usually something in the style of Hollywood's Golden Age, like a noir mystery. This year, it's a road movie, with Waititi as the hitchhiker in the middle of nowhere who just might be a serial killer, holding a sign that says he is looking for a ride to Hollywood, with the not-very-reassuring words, "I won't kill you" scrawled above a smiley face. In a film clip, dressed as the hitchhiker in mismatched Hawaiian print shirt and shorts, he demonstrates his ability to nap anywhere. Feldstein is a very glamorous ballroom dancer in a glittery dress in the film, and is also featured in a black-and-white photo where she is lit and made up to look like a 40s screen goddess. Squint and you'll think she's Ingrid Bergman. In an interview that accompanies the shoot, Feldstein is quoted as saying, "I always say I'd rather be someone that, when I leave, people say, ‘Beanie Feldstein was so kind.’ I don't care if people think I'm good. I really don't. For me, being a good human being is much more important. I'd rather a PA say, ‘I didn't love her interpretation in X, Y, or Z—but she was so nice.’”
Other actors in the shoot include Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellwegger, Willem Dafoe and Jennifer Hudson. The issue always comes out during the height of Oscar season, usually between the nominations announcement, which was on January 13, and the ceremony, which will be on February 9.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
