The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

‘New York Times’ names Israeli show top international TV series of decade

Prisoners of War debuted in Israel in 2009 and its second season was broadcast here 2012. Following the success of Homeland, it became available in the US on streaming platforms, such as Hulu.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 19:44
Actors from the Israeli TV series 'Prisoners of War' (photo credit: Courtesy)
Actors from the Israeli TV series 'Prisoners of War'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The New York Times released a list Friday of the 30 best international television shows of the decade and put the Israeli series Prisoners of War in the top spot. The series, produced by the Keshet network, was remade in the US as Homeland in 2011.
The series has a clever premise, with built-in suspense: Two Israeli POWs return home after 17 years in captivity, bringing the remains of a third soldier. As they work to integrate themselves back into their families and society, a military psychiatrist begins to suspect they are hiding something and launches an investigation.
Mike Hale of The New York Times, who compiled the list, wrote: “The show that inspired Homeland turned out to be something quite different: tense but in a quiet, leisurely, realistic style; a taut and intelligent political thriller that was above all a melancholy, at times heartbreaking character study of soldiers and families damaged by war.”
Explaining the selection criteria, Hale wrote: “The requirements for my list: scripted series produced outside the United States (though some were American-financed), which were commercially available to American audiences, and which premiered in 2010 or later. I cheated on the dates for one show, the 2009 Prisoners of War, which didn’t appear in America until 2012 and was just too good to leave out.”
Prisoners of War debuted in Israel in 2009 and its second season was broadcast here 2012. Following the success of Homeland, it became available in the US on streaming platforms, such as Hulu. It is currently available in Israel on Netflix.
The series, which won six awards of the Israeli television academy, was created by Gideon Raff. Raff has gone on to make The Spy, a series about Eli Cohen, the Mossad agent in Damascus, and the movie The Red Sea Diving Resort, the story of Israeli agents rescuing Ethiopian Jews by pretending to run a resort in Sudan, both of which are now on Netflix.
Fauda, the hit series about an Israeli counterterrorism unit and its Palestinian adversaries, was named in eighth place on the New York Times list. The third season of the show will begin showing on the Israeli cable network, YES, on December 26 and will stream on Netflix in 2020.
Two Israeli series received honorable mentions on the list: Our Boys, the HBO/Keshet series that generated controversy last summer over the fact that it concentrated on an Arab terrorist victim rather than Jewish victims and inspired Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for a boycott of Keshet; and Shtisel, a series from YES about a young ultra-Orthodox man who wants to be an artist rather than a Torah scholar.
Among the other series that made the list that have been popular in Israel were The Crown at number six from Britain, The Bridge from Denmark and Sweden at number 14, and Money Heist from Spain at number 21.



Tags award Israeli series New York Times
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by