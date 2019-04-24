Protecting the homeland: A day training with Israeli-Arab soldiers

A day training with Israeli-Arab soldiers who play a key role defending the Gaza border.
(photo credit: JONATHAN SPYER)
‘We are there to protect Israel’s border communities and deal with any threats that may arise,” says Lt.-Col. Nader Eyada, commander of a unique IDF unit that is composed of Muslims and Christians from Arab communities across the country. He is overseeing an exercise before the men return to the Gaza border near Kerem Shalom, a crucial position along the fence that Hamas has been threatening in the last year.We are sitting on a concrete slab in the middle of a football-field sized desert lot in Tze’elim in southern Israel. On each side are berms and in the distance are white signs indicating distance; 50, 150, the signs read. The more distant ones have faded in the beating sun that burns the soil of the Negev. Luckily it is still not really spring here, or it would be too hot. One of Eyada’s soldiers brings coffee in a disposable cup.
