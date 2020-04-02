The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Unpacking and packing the Passover dishes

When I contemplated giving away the dishes and glassware that I’d cherished and added to for more than half a century, I realized I couldn’t do it.

By DVORA WAYSMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 06:35
Dishes (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Dishes
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
There is one chore I enjoy every Passover, although I’ve never admitted it before. I join the housewives’ chorus of complaints about the endless cleaning, work-roughened hands and aching back. But, secretly, there’s a part I enjoy.
I only fully realized it a few years ago. We had just done some refurbishing in our Jerusalem flat, and added a wall of beautiful cupboards in the kitchen. We were going to use them initially for my Passover dishes. Looking at my motley collection of more than 60 years, after I unpacked them and put them away, my husband said: “We can afford to have full sets now, where everything matches. Give this lot to a charity shop or someone who needs them, and buy new sets of dishes, cutlery and glasses.”
At first I thought it was a wonderful idea, but slowly it started to hurt. When I contemplated giving away the dishes and glassware that I’d cherished and added to for more than half a century, I realized I couldn’t do it.
There are still five plates left from a set my late sister-in-law gave me for a wedding present in 1955. They are white, with a gold border and decorated with little bunches of blue forget-me-nots.
Then there is a fleishig set, much diminished, with plates, sugar bowl, cups and saucers in deep blue with gold zigzags. It is very opulent, although the insides of the cups have become crazed with fine lines over the years.
Our soup spoons are enormous, double the normal size, but they came to Australia with my husband’s family from Poland and were handmade. I use them as serving spoons, and like the feel of their solid weight in my hands.
The wine glasses are the most mismatched of all the glassware, having been added to as more children were born, married, and our guest list increased. There are four tiny ones my mother gave our children as toddlers. I treasure them, as my mother had very little money, and whatever gifts she gave involved a real sacrifice. They have gold rims and bouquets of flowers painted on them in a rather lurid pink. But they were clutched in plump, dimpled fists by my toddlers at their first Seders, filled with grape juice, as they intoned “Mah nishtana…,” much mispronounced, which they’d learned at kindergarten.
We seem to have accumulated dozens of Haggadot over the years, many dog-eared and wine-stained. Some of them were read by family and friends no longer with us. It seems sacrilegious to discard them.
So I could have a Martha Stewart-style, richly adorned Seder table, all new, all matching. I do plan to buy some lovely things, but they will sit alongside the dishes and cutlery from yesteryear.
I wouldn’t exchange my motley collection for the most elegant settings in the world. They are not just things. As I unpack and pack them each Passover, the memories come flooding back. These items have come with me from Australia to Israel; and moved with me many times in Jerusalem until my much-loved permanent home in the suburb of Beit Hakerem.
When I am gone, I think my children will want them, because every Passover one of them always says: “Oh, I remember this!”
Perhaps they will pass on their memories to their children after we are gone, and it’s even possible these things will become precious to them also as the years go by, evolving into heirlooms one day.
Perhaps I am a hopeless sentimentalist, but every piece in my Passover cupboard brings back memories of times past, when I was young, when my children were young, when so many people I loved were still alive and sitting at our Seder table. Some things, with no monetary value, nevertheless remain precious if they have been cherished.
The writer is the author of 14 books. Her most recent novel is Searching for Sarah. dwaysman@gmail.com


Tags Passover pesach antiquities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by