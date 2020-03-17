The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
140,000 refugees flee Turkey for Europe, despite coronavirus fears

Turkey sends flights to evacuate its own citizens while it denies health care to asylum seekers who flee to Greece amid unprecedented EU closures

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 17, 2020 15:31
Children sit in an auto rickshaw in Tal Abyad, one of the cities in which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to resettle Syrian refugees (photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)
Children sit in an auto rickshaw in Tal Abyad, one of the cities in which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to resettle Syrian refugees
(photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)
For years millions of asylum seekers were kept in Turkey as Ankara forbid them from crossing the border to seek asylum elsewhere and denied them the right to apply for asylum in Turkey. However in the last weeks have been able to flee harsh conditions in Turkey for the safety of the European Union and Greece. Turkey has ramped up its threats to Greece and is telling its citizens to leave coronavirus-affected Europe. 
Turkey is trying to bring home up to 3,600 of its citizens from Europe on 34 specially chartered  Turkish  Airlines flights, aiding them as Turkey leaves 10,000 people stranded on the Greek border who are trying to flee Turkey. Ankara  claims the vulnerable and poor asylum seekers are being met with  rubber bullets and riot police at the Greek border. Yet, Turkey says 147,000 of them have crossed since February 27 when Turkey allowed them to. They are so desperate to leave Turkey that they brave the riot police and difficulties hoping to finally be able to apply for asylum.
According to a 2018 Human Rights Watch  report the European Union had agreed to pay  Turkey  more than  3 billion to  keep refugees in Turkey. But Turkey began to prevent the  refugees, mostly from Syria, from receiving basic rights. “Turkish authorities in Istanbul and nine provinces on or near the Syrian border have stopped registering all but a handful of recently  arrived Syrian  asylum seekers. The suspension is leading to unlawful deportations, coerced returns to Syria and denial of health care and education.”
Desperate  not to return to Syria, where  they may be persecuted, and unable to get rights or education or health care in Turkey, they are now able to flee to Europe. However it comes  at the worst possible time as the EU is pushing full border closures and lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this macabre situation Turkey is  doing everything to bring its own citizens back from Europe while quietly pushing refugees and  asylum seekers to go to Europe.
This could strand asylum seekers in Greece and keep them out of areas they want to go in other European countries. Turkey has already banned or will ban travel from the UK,  Switzerland, Ireland,  Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands and advised  against travel to these European countries. This creates an alarming situation for the  refugees and migrants. Unable to get asylum or health care in Turkey and apparently unable to access tests  for coronavirus, they are being crowded toward the Greece border to a Europe that is shutting down and has a pandemic outbreak.


