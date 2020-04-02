The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Assessing the US strategy in Iraq

Only an integrated political, military and economic strategy targeting the Iranian system in all its aspects, with a long-term commitment to local allies and the mission, can succeed

By JONATHAN SPYER  
APRIL 2, 2020 21:01
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020 (photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
(photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Over the last two weeks, US forces have been significantly reducing their footprint in Iraq. Redeployments from three bases have taken place – al-Qaim, on the Syria-Iraq border, Qayyara Airfield West, 60 km. south of Mosul, and lastly K1, in the area of Kirkuk. Nonessential personnel have also been withdrawn from the US Embassy in Baghdad.
All three bases are located in close proximity to positions of the Iran-supported Shia militias currently engaged in insurgency against the US presence in Iraq. The redeployment is taking place amid a persistent and growing hum of rumors regarding a possibly imminent sharp US counter-escalation, and/or a possible attack by the militias on US positions or personnel.
According to official US statements, the “repositioning” and the embassy evacuation are in response to “Iraqi security forces’ success in the campaign against Daesh” and “restricted travel options resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic,” respectively. But the shift in the US presence also serves to reduce the target bank available to the Shia militias. Newly deployed US defense systems – C-RAMS and Patriot batteries – are set to be in position in the coming days. Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, a strategic hinge point has been reached.
THE FIRST indications of Shia militia insurgency came in early 2019. The tempo of attacks increased throughout the year. The situation escalated sharply in December, in the events culminating in the killing by the US of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Shia militia head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3.
The intention of the insurgency is to secure a complete US withdrawal from Iraq. This would allow the country to be organized under the de facto military and political domination of Iran and its proxies.
The Kataib Hezbollah, Nujaba and Asaib Ahl al-Haq militias are playing the key role. A new formation, called Usbat al-Thairen (League of Revolutionaries), has also appeared. This group claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. But the names are less important. The controlling factor behind all these formations (and other, larger and more established groups such as the Badr Organization) is the IRGC, i.e., Tehran.
On March 7, 30 Katyusha rockets were launched at Camp Taji; three coalition personnel were killed. The US responded in force against five targets of Kataib Hezbollah south of Baghdad. This, in turn, was followed by another launching of at least 25 107-mm. rockets on Taji on March 14; three additional US troops were wounded. At least four additional militia attacks around US military and diplomatic facilities have taken place in the subsequent two weeks.
Kataib Hezbollah, considered by many analysts to be the nerve center and backbone of the IRGC/Quds Force’s presence in Iraq, held a drill in response to the US redeployment on March 26. According to a report on a militia Telegram channel, the Hunting Crows drill simulated the militias’ response to four types of possible US attacks, including an air assault. A KH statement on its website following the drill noted: “We spotted suspicious American [military] movements…. It is necessary for the mujahideen to prepare with the needed manpower and equipment to tackle what the enemy intends.” 
US OFFICIALS and US allies are currently deeply divided on two related questions: first, whether to respond substantively to the Shia militia insurgency at all; second, the form such a response should take, if needed.
The UK did not take part in the response to the Taji attacks. According to The Washington Post, London did not believe that the available evidence of militia/KH responsibility met the “legal threshold” justifying a response. Britain, France and the Czech Republic are currently withdrawing personnel from Iraq because of the pandemic.
Within the US command, also, the form and extent of any response appear to be under dispute. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supports extended action against the Shia militia insurgency. But a leaked letter from Robert Wright, the officer commanding US forces in Iraq, argued against any such action. The letter suggested that an effective move would require larger forces than those currently available in Iraq. President Donald Trump has not yet made his decision.
A narrow military move against Kataib Hezbollah, divorced from any broader political context, is unlikely to achieve a great deal. KH is only one element of a much broader Iranian project of two decades’ standing to hollow out Iraq and fill its shell with an Iran-controlled political/military system.
This project is already well advanced. Its political iteration, the Fatah Alliance, controls 48 seats in the 329-member parliament. Shia parties, closely or less closely linked to Iran, have over half the seats in the assembly.
Yet powerful forces in the country remain opposed to the Iranian system. The US’s Kurdish allies, the US-formed and trained Counter-Terrorism Service within the military, secular and Sunni political trends, Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, the (now dispersed) youthful Shia demonstrators who chanted en masse against Iran’s system at great personal risk for six months all form elements available for any strategy intended to take on the Iranian system in the country.
What is needed is neither counterterrorism nor classic counterinsurgency alone. Only an integrated political, military, economic and intelligence strategy targeting the Iranian system in all its aspects could succeed.
Such a strategy would not require a large commitment of conventional US and allied forces on the ground. The Iranians have never had such a presence. They have advanced very far without it.
Any such strategy should include the direct targeting of IRGC and other Iranian personnel in Iraq and beyond its borders. Iran seeks to conduct a war by proxy, in which only the (expendable) proxies pay the price. The direct Iranian response to the killings of Soleimani and Muhandis was preceded by an Iranian warning to the government of Iraq, enabling the US to avoid fatalities. This enabled Iran to save face by claiming to have responded, while avoiding further retribution. The real response, with no warning, which cost coalition lives, came on March 7. But this was carried out by the militias. There is no reason to grant Tehran the war it wants.
A full-spectrum challenge of this type to the Iranian system in Iraq would not require the presence of conventional infantry divisions. What it would require is a consistent, long-term, multidimensional commitment to local allies and to the mission. It remains to be seen whether, in the wake of the escalating Shia militia attacks, such a strategy will be formulated and implemented.


Tags Iran Iraq United States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Boosting the economy in the coronavirus outbreak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by