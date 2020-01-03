Bennett, Kochavi meet, embassies placed on high alert following US strike

Defense Minister and acting prime minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, along with security officials, will meet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Friday morning to discuss the security situation following the confirmed killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by US forces. Bennett will remain in place as acting prime minister until Benjamin Netanyahu's return to Israel from Cyprus, where he is currently discussing the EastMed pipeline agreement. His schedule was not changed due to the strike. As news of the strike broke, the Foreign Ministry and security officials placed Israeli embassies and consuls around the world on high alert, over concerns of Iranian attacks. Security was bolstered at some embassies as well, according to Ynet.According to the Pentagon, Soleimani was responsible for approving the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz welcomed news of the attack, describing the IRGC commander as a "major factor in inciting the region," and "the architect of hostile outposts on our border," but warned that "we must prepare for the event that the Iranians and their proxies see Israel as a close and ready target for revenge," according to Maariv. Peretz warned that air defense systems and shelters must be bolstered in the north "before it's too late."Meanwhile, Hamas official Basem Naim warned that the attack "opens the doors to all possibilities except stability in the region. The US bears responsibility for this," he added, according to Maariv. Hamas warned that the US will bear responsibility for "blood spilled in the Arab region," Channel 13 has reported. And Qais Kahazali, head of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq militia, stated that the "end result for the US and Israel is defeat," according to Maariv.On Friday morning, the IDF announced that Israel's Mount Hermon ski resort would also be closed to tourist after an evaluation of the security situation. Rockets fired from Syria have targeted the site in the past.