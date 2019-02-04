Chronicler of Iraq’s Jewish history murdered in Karbala

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Alaa Mashzoub told the tale of how Iraq once was. He wrote about the country’s historic Jewish community. He told stories about Karbala and wrote novels. On Saturday he was gunned down while riding his bicycle. His loss is mourned among Iraqis at home and in the diaspora, and appears to be an example of the continuing wave of assassinations that plague the country.





HORRIBLE. #Iraq-i novelist and critic Alaa Mashzoub assassinated in Karbalaa today with 13 bullets.

He criticized radicalism, ISIS, Iran rulers & its militias. Penned work about Iraqi Jewish minority, history of Karbalaa & many novels. Will we see justice? RIP v @BaxtiyarGoran pic.twitter.com/K6kFJCrHRk — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 2, 2019

According to the Baghdad Post Mashzoub was born in 1968 and graduated from the University of Baghdad in 1993. He was a journalist and intellectual who wrote novels, including a book about Jewish history in Iraq published in 2017. A journalist from the 1980s, during the Iran-Iraq war, he suffered along with many Iraqis from the privations of the blockade in the 1990s following the Gulf War. After the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003 he became more prolific.His novel on the Jews in Iraq, called Hamam al-Yahud (The Jewish Bath) takes place in 1918 and looks at a period of coexistence when the Jewish community was thriving. It received praise online in Arabic. According to an obituary published at Raseef22.com in Arabic the book tells the story of a Jewish man who settled in Karbala, the Shi’ite holy city in. Iraq. He opens a shop and builds a public bath or hamam. It highlights pluralism and coexistence. Why was he killed, the article asks. It notes that the police have launched a special investigation and cautions against assigning blame. However some pointed out that he was a critic of extremist elements in Iran and had critiqued the Islamic revolution that swept Iran in 1979. It is the 40th anniversary of that revolution.His murder is one of several high profile killings in Iraq in recent years. Tara Fares, a beauty queen, was murdered in October and other women involved in the fashion industry have been killed. A 2013 article at Al-Jazeera noted that more than 500 Iraqi academics and intellectuals had been victims of targeted assassinations since 2003. In 2017 a wave of assassinations targeted doctors, becoming an “almost daily” occurrence according to locals.

