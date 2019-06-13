Incident in Gulf of Oman, ‘explosions’ affect two oil tankers - report

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019.
(photo credit: SATISH KUMAR/REUTERS)
An incident in the Gulf of Oman was reported by Iranian media on Thursday morning, saying that there had been “two explosions.”
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is staffed by UK naval reserves and has an office in Dubai related to coordinating traffic in the Persian Gulf and nearby areas, appeared to confirm the reports. It urged “extreme caution.” In addition US Commander Joshua Frey of the 5th Flleet, according to the Associated Press, said they were “working on getting details.” The US has a carrier strike group in the area amid tensions with Iran.
The incident comes one month after four tankers were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman
off the UAE port of Fujairah. That incident was blamed on Iran by the US, which asserted Tehran was almost certainly behind it. However since then there has been no response to that attack even though Saudi Arabia hosted three summits and urged unity against Iran. Two of the tankers affected in May were Saudi. The tankers affected today, according to unverified reports online, were flying Panama and Marshall Island flags and were en route from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Singapore and Taiwan. However the incident took place as those tankers were allegedly off the coast of Iran.
In recent days there were reports of fires on several Iranian ships and also at the South pars oil platform. That platform is near Assalouyeh, whiule the incident today was thought to be off Bander-e Jask, which is more than 400 km away.
The incident comes on the heels of the visit to Tehran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which he sought to ease tensions with the US. In addition it comes a week and a half before the Bahrain summit which the US has pushed to help the Palestinian economy. Iran has slammed the summit and gotten allies in Lebanon and Iraq to boycott it.
