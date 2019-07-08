Steinitz: Iran is playing the Europeans as 'suckers'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran is taking the Europeans for “suckers” and engaging in nuclear blackmail, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said Monday amid threats from Iran that it will increase its uranium enrichment to 20%.



“Iran is engaged in nuclear blackmail, and understands apparently that the Europeans are suckers and are willing to close their eyes and not see or understand,” he said. “What Iran is doing today is renewing its march toward nuclear weapons.”

Steinitz's comments in a Kan Bet interview followed remarks made on Monday in Tehran by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, who said Iran has passed the 3.67 cap on uranium enrichment set by the 2015 nuclear deal.He said that the possibility of enriching uranium at even higher levels has been discussed with the Supreme National Security Council."Twenty percent is not needed now, but if we want we will produce it. When we've put aside 3.67% enrichment we have no obstacle or problem with this action," he was quoted as saying in the Iranian media."There is a 20% option and there are options even higher than that but each in its own place. Today if our country's needs are one thing, we won't pursue something else just to scare the other side a little more. But they know it's an upward trend," he said.Steinitz said that if Iran does enrich uranium at 20% then it is “80%-90% of the way toward a nuclear weapon.”Steinitz said that 20% enrichment is very close to fissile material. “So what Iran is doing is threatening the world – but also proving the justification of our argument that the agreement is bad.”Steinitz said that the Iranians are under intense economic pressure, and that “with their own hands” are providing the ultimate proof that the 2015 nuclear deal was poorly constructed, since under the deal, if the Iranians violate it – as they are doing now – they are “within a couple days or weeks to moving forward to a nuclear weapon.”Instead of freezing Iran's capabilities, as the current deal did, it needed to dismantle them, Steinitz added.Asked how Israel would respond to Iran’s most recent move, Steinitz said that “first of all” Israel would give its full backing to the US against the Iranians, and against the “sleepiness and willingness of the Europeans to turn a blind eye” to the developments.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized two days ago, Steinitz said, that “Israel will not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons, and will not allow it to establish bases in Syria.”Tehran knows that Netanyahu is serious with these red lines, Steinitz said, and has felt “the might of our hand” in Syria where it has not succeeded in efforts to establish military airports or anti-aircraft missile bases.“They understand our warnings,” he said.

