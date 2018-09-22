Iran blames US and its allies for terror in Iranian city

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran blamed the US and its allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia, for an attack in Ahvaz that killed 25 and wounded dozens. The attack targeted a military parade commemorating the beginning of the Iran-Iraq war. It was attended by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



Gunmen attacked a military parade in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Saturday in an early morning attack that is one of the bloodiest in decades. The gunmen, disguised as local soldiers, sprayed participants with bullets and targeted a reviewing stand where commanders and senior regime leaders were standing. The parade had begun around nine in the morning.





Bystanders who took video showed the moment the shots were fired. Dozens ran, including many of the soldiers present who didn’t initially use their weapons to engage the gunmen.By noon the government was accusing “takfiri” militants and terrorists of the attack. “Their crime is in the continuation of plots hatched by the US-led governments in the region who aim to create insecurity in our dear country,” Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei said.Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that “terrorists recruited, trained, armed and paid by foreign regime have attack Ahvaz. Children and journos [sic] among casualties.” He also said that Tehran held the US accountable for the attack. “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives.”The attack comes a day after a group fighting against the regime in Ahvaz had told sent congratulations to Saudi Arabia for its national day.Different sources gave different names of the group taking responsibility for the attack. The National Resistance of Al-Ahwaz and the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz were both mentioned as involved in the attack.Ahwaz is the center of a province that has a large Arab minority and there are a number of groups that have opposed the Iranian regime from Ahvaz over the years.An Ahvaz activist was assassinated last year in the Netherlands, allegedly by the Iranian regime. A spokesman who called into a Farsi language TV program said that his group had targeted the IRGC, not civilians.The attack comes ten days after the US said it would hold Iran accountable for attacks in Iraq after Iranian-backed militias targeted a US consulate in Basra. Basra is across the border from Ahvaz.

