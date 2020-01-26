Iran may be pushing Islamic Jihad to challenge ‘Deal of Century’

Iran is concerned about US President Donald Trump’s push for a “Deal of the Century” and his invitations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz. Iranian regime media has reported on the potential “deal” and Palestinian attempts to prevent it.On the face of it Iran’s media has reported the “deal” in a relatively neutral manner. Mehr News notes that Netanyahu says this deal is a historic opportunity and that Trump has asserted that it will benefit Palestinians. Iran’s IRNA news agency says that Jordan is maneuvering to accept the deal as well, portraying the Jordanian government as abandoning the wishes of Palestinians and its own people. However, the report notes that local media see the deal as a disgraceful plan that involves the annexation of Jerusalem and settlements “to the Zionist regime” and the complete “destruction of the right of return of refugees.”Evidence for Iran’s real intentions comes from Tasnim news media that reports in detail on Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s plans to disrupt the process. The report notes that PIJ, which fought a brief conflict with Israel in November, has called for an uprising or Intifada. “The Palestinian people will never allow anyone to take Jerusalem from us,” a PIJ statement said. The political bureau of PIJ, which is in regular contact with Iranian officials, says that it will work to reject the plan and commit measures to stop it. It says Palestinians should no longer trust the West. PIJ has been in contact with Iran’s Javad Zarif and other officials over the last months, including attending the funeral for IRGC General Qasem Soleimani.