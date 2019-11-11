Iranian clergyman scolds women for walking dog, gets hit by car

A male member of the Shia clergy of Iran has claimed that two female Iranians rammed him with their car after he reprimanded them in the streets for violating one of Iran's strict Islamic codes.



The clergyman, Abolhassan Kayhani from the western Hamadan province, reproached the women for walking their dog in a park that was nearby his home. In Iran, pets and more specifically dogs are considered "dirty" with religious authorities oftentimes forbidding owners to walk their dogs in areas determined by the clergy, according to Radio Farda. Kayhani is the head of the local Propaganda office

Following the engagement, the clergyman claims that the women began "verbally abusing" him rebuking his criticism, proclaiming that it is not within Kayhani's authority to tell them where or when they can walk their dog within the public park. However, in Iran members of the clergy as well as everyday citizens can approach anyone in the street and admonish them if they feel like are disobeying Islamic codes - five years ago, a law was passed to protect morality vigilantes.Within the confrontation, Kayhani attempted to phone the local police, upon which time the women promptly retreated to their car and while driving away the couple ran over the clergyman, knocking him unconscious and onto the ground.These types of clashes in the street between clergy and alleged offenders has become commonplace lately, with many of these incidents appearing on social media - usually over discourse regarding proper use of compulsory hijab, with females physically or verbally confronting the "morality police officers." With dogs becoming more popular pets within Iran, there have been numerous confrontations regarding this manner, and will continue.Many women live in fear of the numerous restrictive regulations and discriminatory laws imposed on their lives - whether it be compulsory hijab wear , equal rights in marriage and inheritance, forced polygamy, domestic as well as sexual abuse and even political dissidence for attempting to invoke change - and fear being arrested in trepidation that will not receive a fair trial and end up spending multiple years in one of Iran's notoriously inhumane prisons.In August three women who defied compulsory hijab in an online video were each given five years in prison on charges of "assembly and collusion to act against national security," one year for circulating "propaganda against the regime" and ten years for "encouraging and preparing the grounds for corruption and prostitution." In addition, one of the women received another seven-and-a-half years for "insulting the sanctities" - a total of 55 years and six months.Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution 40 years ago, women have been forced to cover their hair for the sake of modesty. Violators are publicly admonished, fined or arrested. There are also instructions for women clerks in many Tehran shopping centers to wear "the Maghna'eh" instead of a simple hijab, or face the possible consequence of having their business shut down.In July, it was reported by ILNA, an Iranian state-run news agency, that Iran had notified and warned 66,000 drivers in the Gilan Province via text message that female passengers in the targeted vehicles had dropped their veils at some point during the car-ride.At least 39 women arrested last year in connection with hijab protests, according to Amnesty, which said another 55 people were detained for their work on women’s rights, including women who tried to enter football stadiums illegally and lawyers advocating for women.Last year, many women took their peaceful protest against the strict dress code to the streets, holding their hijabs aloft high above the crowds for all to see.Male and female protesters have been taking part in the “White Wednesday” protests, inviting both sexes to wear hijabs, veils and bracelets in solidarity with those who feel the law is discriminatory and unethical. “White Wednesday” is also for women who choose to wear their hijabs and veils, but reject the notion that all women should be forced to conform to wearing them in public.“What the last year has shown is that people in Iran, especially women, are no longer afraid to go out and protest, whether in large numbers or through lone acts of protest,” said Amnesty International’s Iran researcher Mansoureh Mills. “As the authorities try to clamp down on these peaceful acts of resistance, we are likely to see more and more women and men being arrested, detained and prosecuted for demanding their rights.”

