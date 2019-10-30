Iran's Khameini blames U.S. and Israel for protest in Iraq and Lebanon

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini has blamed the protests in Iraq and Lebanon on the United States, Israel and some Western countries.



“The biggest blow that enemies can wield to any country is to rob them of security, which they started in some countries in the region,” Khameini said. “I recommend that those keen on Iraq and Lebanon to address the riots and insecurity triggered by America, the Zionist entity and some Western countries.”

Iran , he continued, has also been the target of “similar conspiracies” in the past but managed to “thwart the plots thanks to the nation’s vigilance and the preparedness of the Armed Forces.”Khamenei, who was speaking at a graduation ceremony for military cadets held at the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy in Tehran on Wednesday said protesters should pursue their demands through legal means rather than taking to the streets.“The people have justifiable demands, but they should know their demands can only be fulfilled within the legal structure and framework of their country,” Khamenei said, adding that “when the legal structure is disrupted in a country, no action can be carried out.”Millions have taken to the streets of Iraq and Lebanon over the past month to protest the Iranian-allied governments and political elites who they have accused of corruption and mismanagement of state finances.An increasingly violent crackdown by Iraqi security forces and masked snipers in Iraq and attacks by Hezbollah and Amal supporters on protesters in Beirut have raised concern about Iran’s role in the quelling of the demonstrations.Over 250 Iraqis have been killed by sniper fire to the chest and head and dozens have been injured in Lebanon.According to a report by The Associated Press, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani flew to Baghdad following the outbreak of the second wave of protests in the country and chaired a meeting with Iraqi security officials where he told them how Iran puts down protests."We in Iran know how to deal with protests," Soleimani reportedly said. "This happened in Iran and we got it under control."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });