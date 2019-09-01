Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi civilian wounded by booby-trapped cows

Two cow bombs exploded in the village of Al Islah in the Diyala Governorate in Iraq, wounding a civilian.

By
September 1, 2019 05:05
A cow grazes next to a vehicle of the Iraqi Federal Police parked in a position to fight ISIS

A cow grazes next to a vehicle of the Iraqi Federal Police parked in a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES)

A security source said on Saturday that civilians were wounded when booby-trapped cows exploded in a village in eastern Iraq, according to Al Sumeria.

The source stated that "two cow bombs exploded in the village of Al Islah in the Diyala Governorate in Iraq, wounding a civilian."
Security forces cordoned off the scene and transported the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.


Animal-borne explosives attacks are not unheard of.


In November 2003, terrorists fired more than a dozen rockets from donkey carts in Baghdad, according to CBS News. 


"We've had numerous incidents where they use these low tech tactics and sometimes we stop them and sometimes they get through," said Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt, US deputy chief of operations in Iraq.


Iraqi police also reported the use of dogs rigged with explosive devices in attacks in 2005, according to The Standard.


In 2003, Palestinian terrorists strapped explosives to a donkey and detonated them remotely on the road between Jerusalem and the town of Gush Etzion, The Guardian reported. No humans were injured, but Ingrid Newkirk, founder of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organization, wrote to Yasser Arafat and asked him to keep animals out of the conflict.


Related Content

A computer engineer checks equipment at an internet service provider in Tehran February 15, 2011
September 1, 2019
Iran to implement 'cyber identity document' for internet users

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings