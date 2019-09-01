Iraqi civilian wounded by booby-trapped cows

A cow grazes next to a vehicle of the Iraqi Federal Police parked in a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES)

A security source said on Saturday that civilians were wounded when booby-trapped cows exploded in a village in eastern Iraq, according to Al Sumeria.





The source stated that "two cow bombs exploded in the village of Al Islah in the Diyala Governorate in Iraq, wounding a civilian."

Security forces cordoned off the scene and transported the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Animal-borne explosives attacks are not unheard of.

In November 2003, terrorists fired more than a dozen rockets from donkey carts in Baghdad, according to CBS News.

"We've had numerous incidents where they use these low tech tactics and sometimes we stop them and sometimes they get through," said Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt, US deputy chief of operations in Iraq.

Iraqi police also reported the use of dogs rigged with explosive devices in attacks in 2005, according to The Standard.

In 2003, Palestinian terrorists strapped explosives to a donkey and detonated them remotely on the road between Jerusalem and the town of Gush Etzion, The Guardian reported. No humans were injured, but Ingrid Newkirk, founder of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organization, wrote to Yasser Arafat and asked him to keep animals out of the conflict.

