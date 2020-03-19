The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US airlifts citizen Fakhoury from Lebanon in dramatic helicopter flight

Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese man who is a US citizen, was at the center of US-Lebanon tensions. He was accused of working for an Israeli-backed militia in the 1980s and 1990s.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 19, 2020 15:55
A US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Lebanon, which is closing down as coronavirus threats grow, saw a US helicopter arrive and leave from the American embassy in Beirut on Thursday morning. Pro-Hezbollah media reported  that it had transported Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese man who is a US citizen and was at the center of US-Lebanon tensions. Fakhoury was released by a military tribunal after six months of detention.
According to AP he was accused of working for an Israeli-backed militia in the 1980s and 1990s. He was released on a technicality after reported pressure from the US and threats of sanctions. He was accused of torture by Lebanese for his role with the South Lebanon Army. He is a US citizen and reportedly owns a restaurant in New Hampshire. US  Senator Jeanne Shaheen had followed his case closely.
He visited Lebanon last  September and was picked up by Lebanese intelligence and the military. The US supports Lebanon’s military with aid but is concerned about Hezbollah’s growing role in parliament and government.
On March 16 the Military Tribunal released him. Reports say the US State Department, White House and Congress has all pressured Lebanon regarding his case. Locals complained that the US pressure resulted in him being released. Other reports said  that a judge had ordered a re-trial, leading to fears he would be kept in the country.
Locals took video of a US Air Force Bell V-22 Osprey landing at the US embassy in Beirut on Thursday and lifting off minutes later. Expert on Hezbollah and Lebanon Tony Badran wrote on Twitter that Fakhoury was picked up by the helicopter after being taken “hostage” last year. “Fakhoury was released after Senators Shaheen and Senator Ted  Cruz moved last month to sanction every official involved and their families.”
 
Others in Lebanon, including Hezbollah supporters, are now tweeting in condemnation of the move. One pro-Iranian account posted photos of the US embassy after the bombing of 1983, an insinuation that the US would be threatened after the helicopter pickup. It is rare for the US to airlift citizens from the rooftops of embassies using helicopters. However  the closure of  Rafic  Hariri  International Airport on March 18 may have necessitated this method.
It is not clear where the Osprey helicopter is headed. The US has the USS Bataan as part of the  5th Fleet which has Ospreys aboard but it was most recently seen in the Red Sea. An Osprey has a long range of more than 1,000 miles. It could fly to within reach of where the USS Bataan is located or to another location.


