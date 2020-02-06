The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why the US can’t move Patriot missiles to Iraq

While the US can't get Patriot missiles to Iraq, Greece can get them to Saudi Arabia.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 01:22
Specialist Tevin Howe and Specialist Eduardo Martinez take part in training on a U.S. Army Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2019. Picture taken January 12, 2019. U.S. Air Force/Tech (photo credit: SGT. DARNELL T. CANNADY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Specialist Tevin Howe and Specialist Eduardo Martinez take part in training on a U.S. Army Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2019. Picture taken January 12, 2019. U.S. Air Force/Tech
(photo credit: SGT. DARNELL T. CANNADY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Patriot missiles would like to be moved to Iraq to do their job defending US forces, if only they could get the relevant approvals. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said conversations are still taking place with Iraq about whether the air defense system could go from Kuwait to bases where US forces are present in Iraq.
The US is hamstrung in Iraq because it has to ask Baghdad’s permission to bring in weapon systems to defend US forces. This is seems a bit strange given that the US priority is usually to do everything possible to defend its forces, but the US is operating in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government. The US role in Iraq is to fight ISIS as part of the global coalition. However on January 3 a US airstrike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shi’ite militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The US also carried out five airstrikes in late December against Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq and Syria.
Numerous Iraqi politicians who are pro-Iran are non-plussed with the US moves and some want the US to leave. For instance the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has partnered with Hadi al-Amiri of the Badr Organization to bring protesters to Baghdad to oppose the US.  Sadr and Badr have also allied to select a new Prime Minister. Hadi al-Amiri was trained by Iran’s IRGC in the 1980s. Like Muhandis, he was close to Soleimani and also supported protests at the US embassy in late December.
The US needs air defense in Iraq because of near-weekly rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq and also the Iranian ballistic missile threat. The rockets have been fired since May 2019 and are blamed on Iranian-backed militias. A ballistic missile attack from Iran in early December gave dozens of US soldiers traumatic brain injuries, or concussions.
The US currently has early warning systems and soldiers must find shelter, sometimes in Saddam-era bunkers, to avoid Iran’s threats. Yet the US has systems to stop incoming ballistic missiles and rockets. It has the Patriots and two Iron Dome batteries the US acquired last year. US CENTCOM General Kenneth McKenzie went to Iraq on Tuesday.
An article at The Drive notes that a typical US Army Patriot battery has up to eight trailer-mounted launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 multi-function phased array radar system. The radar may be in Iraq, but the Patriots are not, according to the report. The report also notes that the US has 18 Air Defense Artillery Battalions and each of these has three to five batteries. That means the US Patriots are actually spread quite thin, with some in the US for training, two in Germany, two in South Korea, one in Japan, four in Saudi Arabia and others protecting different places. The Drive concludes that there aren’t that many available for Iraq anyway.
Evidence of the Patriot shortage comes from recent reports that Greece is sending Patriots to Saudi Arabia to help it protect critical infrastructure. Could that free up some US Patriots for Iraq? Either way the few that are available will come through Kuwait, apparently. The US just needs Iraq’s permission. Iraq’s politicians seem to believe the Patriot is an escalation or entrenchment of American forces.
A more complex agenda may be at work. Iran doesn’t want the US to have more defenses in Iraq. Iraqi politicians may think that if they slow down the Patriots then the US will withdraw some forces, which is what Sadr and Amiri and others want. Iran has shown it can strike where it wants in Iraq. The US army, the best equipped army in the world with access to the latest technology and big budgets provided by the Trump administration, may not have access to the one thing it needs most now in Iraq: Air defense. All because of some Baghdad red tape.


Tags Iran Iraq United States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by