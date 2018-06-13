FIFA votes against Palestinian-led amendment to its constitution

FIFA World Congress rejected on Wednesday the Palestinian Football Association's call to amend its constitution with language that seemingly targets Israel.



In a vote of of 156 against to 35 in favor, or 82% opposed, FIFA'S congress voted decidedly against the PFA proposal, which would add a clause to Article 3 of its constitution. The amendment called for repercussions against countries with a "Failure to recognize, respect, protect, guarantee and defend human rights in accordance to international standards as well as any violation of them is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion.”





FIFA rejects the proposal of the Palestinian Federation to amend Article III of the Federal Law on the Defence of human rights. #FIFACongress #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8j2dMS4Ltd — Palestine (@ALQadiPAL) June 13, 2018

Israel FA has filed a complaint to FIFA only against the Palestinian FA and the president of the PFA, Jibril Rajoub. @Argentina — ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) June 7, 2018

"The ritual repeats itself every time, when Rajoub tries to lead to decisions in FIFA against our football and the State of Israel," Israel Football Association ChairmanThanks to the right and informed work, we are able to explain to friends and friends in FIFA what really lies behind the seemingly innocent proposals of those who crossed every red line. We have true friends in UEFA, the other confederations and in Fifa, and Rajoub has failed time after time. Israeli football will continue to be part of the international community and the State of Israel will continue to enjoy great sympathy in the World Football Association."Article 3, According to FIFA, states their stance "against racism and non-discrimination - discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group of people on account of ethnic origin, gender, language, religion, politics or any other reason is strictly prohibited and punishable by suspension or expulsion."Following the vote, FIFA plans to move ahead with disciplinary proceedings against Palestinian Football Association chair Jibril Rajoub, Israeli media reported.This is not the first time Israel was targeted by the Palestinian FA nor was it the first time Rajoub was vocal about the Israel Football Association. Last week, The Israel Football Association planed to file a formal complaint with FIFA over the cancellation of a friendly match between Israel-Argentina, which the latter association was using as a World Cup warmup.The match was marred by controversy when Rajoub c alled on fans to burn pictures of Lionel Messi and replicas of his shirt if he played in Israel last week The organization said in a Facebook post on June 7, it was disheartened by the cancellation and was looking to take steps against Rajoub."The Association views with severity the physical and brutal threats that crossed every red line made by Palestinian Football Association chair Jibril Rajoub," the IFA said. "The chair will send a letter today to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding punishment for those who want to harm soccer players and those who torpedoed a friendly match between the two teams."Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev is scheduled to address the issue in the Knesset later Wednesday.