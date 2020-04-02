The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion

This novel coronavirus crisis – which has not yet peaked – will have major repercussions for the ultra-Orthodox public.

By YEDIDIA Z. STERN  
APRIL 7, 2020 11:40
Coronavirus test site for the residents of Bnei Brak (photo credit: ROI HADI)
Coronavirus test site for the residents of Bnei Brak
(photo credit: ROI HADI)
The prevalence of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the ultra-Orthodox is far greater than among the population at large; and contagion is spreading in the community at five times the rate among the general Israeli public. It seems that the ultra-Orthodox are the highest risk group of all.
The emerging disaster is associated with the fact that the alarm bells did not ring in Bnei Brak. Because the ultra-Orthodox cut themselves off from the mainstream media and digital platforms, they suffer from a knowledge and information deficit that limits their perception of the danger. Most of them did not see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightly warning broadcasts and went about their lives as usual. They were only vaguely aware that an epidemic was raging in the outside world and without taking any concrete action in response to the threat.
To make matters worse, the alarm bells were muted because – from the ultra-Orthodox perspective – the remedy proposed to deal with the plague was quite unacceptable. Torah study is at the core of ultra-Orthodox identity and its raison d’être. Praying with a minyan is a supreme obligation. Within this outlook, the notion of shutting down yeshivot and synagogues is simply impossible.
State authorities, who do not enjoy great trust among the ultra-Orthodox in any case, did not find a way to get around this mindset. How, asked the ultra-Orthodox, can we silence the voices of children learning Torah? How can we elevate the souls of the departed if we do not recite the Mourners’ Kaddish? In matters of religion, great rabbis outrank the prime minister and command full compliance.
This was exemplified by the scandalous scene in which the grandson of Rabbi Kanievsky (one of the leading authorities in the ultra-Orthodox community) asked the rabbi whether to comply with the authorities’ order to close down the yeshivot. The aged rabbi replied with a vehement “no,” without taking the time to clarify the facts. His reaction makes an outside observer’s blood boil, but is precisely what is demanded by the ultra-Orthodox genome, which holds that the way to ward off any danger is by even more intensive Torah study.
This novel coronavirus crisis – which has not yet peaked – will have major repercussions for the ultra-Orthodox public. The charisma of the rabbinical leadership of the ultra-Orthodox sector will be dealt a blow.
This process was already under way, but the coronavirus pandemic will intensify it. Rabbi Kanievsky erred in a matter of life and death for both individuals and for the collective, as did many other (but not all) important rabbis.
Gradually, the understanding that greatness in Torah knowledge is precisely that; it does not convey supreme wisdom in other matters. Further, that there is no rational basis for the idea that Torah knowledge endows rabbis with special insight into all matters great and small, will slowly penetrate.
The talmudic dictum that “the Torah protects and saves us” was cited in justification of the rabbis’ ruling. That same phrase serves as the theological foundation for the exemption of the ultra-Orthodox from service in the IDF. As the ultra-Orthodox see things, Torah study protects the Jewish people no less than service in the Golani Brigade. But now that we have seen that Torah study cannot be a substitute for life-saving practices in matters of health, perhaps some will realize that it also cannot replace life-saving practices in matters of national security. The time has come to internalize another Talmudic principle: “One should not rely on miracles.”
With time, technology – which the ultra-Orthodox still view as a diabolical menace – will penetrate their world more and more. Access to information via smartphones and computers has now been shown to save lives. And it turns out the ultra-Orthodox not only turn to the state when it suits them, but that this is also precisely what “protects and saves” them. The police officers dispatched to Bnei Brak – at great personal risk – will rescue the town from the irresponsibility of its leaders. The ultra-Orthodox public understands this.
Finally, a majority of the ultra-Orthodox are furious with the extremists among them, who account for only about ten percent of the sector. Perceived as having taken up arms against the majority of their community, they will be ostracized from its midst. One day in the future, this will make it possible to build more stable bridges between the majority of the ultra-Orthodox community and other Israelis.
But for now, we are witnessing the reverse – a growing wave of animosity towards the ultra-Orthodox – similar to the hostile attitude towards the Religious Zionist camp after the Rabin assassination. Israelis are seething, because the conduct of the ultra-Orthodox may lead to a shortage of life-saving ventilators and endanger the life of each and every citizen.
The hateful discourse must be vigorously rejected. It is, of course, unacceptable in and of itself. The result of the behavior of the ultra-Orthodox will bring about results that harm us all, but first and foremost it will harm the ultra-Orthodox themselves. This behavior is not intentionally exploitative or offensive. It is rather a grave mistake rooted in cultural differences.
Hate discourse may reverse a process that is crucial for the country’s future and which has been gaining steam over the past decade: the integration of the ultra-Orthodox into Israeli society. We are at a delicate moment, and we must get past the crisis without playing into the hands of the separatist elements who would take the ultra-Orthodox community back to the ghetto.
The mayor of Ramat Gan has proposed constructing a wall along his city’s border with Bnei Brak. The idea is absurd, of course, but it signals the possibility of the erection of a mental wall, built out of hatred of the Other, between the ultra-Orthodox and the rest of the Israeli public. We must all reject and resist this. The ultra-Orthodox rabbis can dismantle the wall if they repent. They must add the confession that “we have sinned, we have betrayed,” to their prayers, and broadcast this message over the internet.
The writer is a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and a professor of law at Bar-Ilan University.


Tags haredim 3D printing Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by