Israel's enemies are not waiting until a Prime Minister is chosen

They say third time’s the charm. As Israel heads to the polls, once again, the same issues are on the table and the same bombastic promises are repeated to the exhausted Israeli civilian. Israelis have for years voted on how they stand on issues relating to security, and not for nothing. The Jewish State is surrounded by a myriad of significant threats. But the political disaster in Israel, exacerbated by the growing divide between the right and left, has left Israel wide open and vulnerable to the ever growing threats posed by her enemies.While the never ending promises of a strong Israel by “Mr.Security” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, have fallen on the ears of an apathetic country, the fact is that because of the political mess made by the men who are not capable of declaring defeat has actually begun to risk Israel’s military might.The military rolled out the Momentum multi-year plan in February, a plan designed to increase the IDF’s lethality in accuracy and scope. The plan, which includes the purchasing of new platforms and weapons, is focused on building the IDF for threats that it will face some 30 years in the future.Israel’s military says that while there remains a gap between the IDF and her enemies, it is closing quickly and Israel needs to take advantage of the strategic opportunity to stay one step ahead of the enemy by making the necessary changes to the military.But, and it’s a big but...the budget for the multi-year plan has not yet been agreed to with the Finance Ministry because the Knesset has not approved a budget for 2020.Now, the IDF says that there are resources available-spending on the basis of the 2019 budget, month to month, the US Memorandum of Understanding and changes in internal priorities-but the fact of the matter is, it’s not enough.In November the defense establishment called for a budget supplement of 4 billion shekels and mid-December Kochavi met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and told them that the IDF needs a budget supplement of hundreds of millions of shekels. While the two politicians recognized the pressing needs of the military and promised that they would be met, no money has yet been found for the army. Because let’s be frank, where will the money come from? The already crashing health care system which now has to deal with the panic caused by the novel coronavirus? The neglected transportation or education systems? If the hours of waiting in traffic jams or in hospitals across the country or the outdated and failing education system are any indication of the state of Israel, well then, The Start Up Nation is crashing. With more active and explosive fronts on Israel’s borders, with enemy arsenals turning groups like Hezbollah in terror armies, the military has warned that if the funds are not found soon, and no budget drafted, there will be a risk to Israel’s national security. But, just as the Israeli Defense Forces needs hundreds of millions of extra funds, the others need the funds just as badly.So, as Israel votes once again, the weary and growing apathetic need to understand one thing. Even if a Prime Minister is finally chosen and the country is able to avoid a fourth election, the state of affairs is fragile. As Kochavi warned, “the threats are not waiting for us.”