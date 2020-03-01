The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel's enemies are not waiting until a Prime Minister is chosen

The IDF has no budget for it's Momentum multi-year plan. Get it together Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 1, 2020 14:49
Israeli Defense Minister joins IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi for large-scale drill in the north. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
Israeli Defense Minister joins IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi for large-scale drill in the north.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
They say third time’s the charm.
As Israel heads to the polls, once again, the same issues are on the table and the same bombastic promises are repeated to the exhausted Israeli civilian.
Israelis have for years voted on how they stand on issues relating to security, and not for nothing. The Jewish State is surrounded by a myriad of significant threats. But the political disaster in Israel, exacerbated by the growing divide between the right and left, has left Israel wide open and vulnerable to the ever growing threats posed by her enemies.
While the never ending promises of a strong Israel by “Mr.Security” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, have fallen on the ears of an apathetic country, the fact is that because of the political mess made by the men who are not capable of declaring defeat has actually begun to risk Israel’s military might.
The military rolled out the Momentum multi-year plan in February, a plan designed to increase the IDF’s lethality in accuracy and scope. The plan, which includes the purchasing of new platforms and weapons, is focused on building the IDF for threats that it will face some 30 years in the future.
Israel’s military says that while there remains a gap between the IDF and her enemies, it is closing quickly and Israel needs to take advantage of the strategic opportunity to stay one step ahead of the enemy by making the necessary changes to the military.
But, and it’s a big but...the budget for the multi-year plan has not yet been agreed to with the Finance Ministry because the Knesset has not approved a budget for 2020.
Now, the IDF says that there are resources available-spending on the basis of the 2019 budget, month to month, the US Memorandum of Understanding and changes in internal priorities-but the fact of the matter is, it’s not enough.
In November the defense establishment called for a budget supplement of 4 billion shekels and mid-December Kochavi met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and told them that the IDF needs a budget supplement of hundreds of millions of shekels.
While the two politicians recognized the pressing needs of the military and promised that they would be met, no money has yet been found for the army. Because let’s be frank, where will the money come from? The already crashing health care system which now has to deal with the panic caused by the novel coronavirus? The neglected transportation or education systems?
If the hours of waiting in traffic jams or in hospitals across the country or the outdated and failing education system are any indication of the state of Israel, well then, The Start Up Nation is crashing.
With more active and explosive fronts on Israel’s borders, with enemy arsenals turning groups like Hezbollah in terror armies, the military has warned that if the funds are not found soon, and no budget drafted, there will be a risk to Israel’s national security.
But, just as the Israeli Defense Forces needs hundreds of millions of extra funds, the others need the funds just as badly.
So, as Israel votes once again, the weary and growing apathetic need to understand one thing. Even if a Prime Minister is finally chosen and the country is able to avoid a fourth election, the state of affairs is fragile.
As Kochavi warned, “the threats are not waiting for us.”


Tags Israel IDF Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by