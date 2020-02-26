347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'

Sanders claimed on Saturday that the organization gives a platform "for leaders who express bigotry."AIPAC responded in a statement, saying that the Vermont senator's comments were "truly shameful," and considered as an "odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event."This was an unusual reaction from a group that avoids public disputes with political leaders.



"AIPAC's mission is one that we and our congregants care deeply about," the rabbis wrote in their letter. "Through AIPAC, we lobby Congress to support our democratic ally and strengthen the long-standing bipartisan support for a partnership that benefits both nations.



Sanders was confronted about his decision to skip the AIPAC conference during the Democratic debate on Tuesday night. He was asked, "what would you say to American Jews who worry you're not supportive enough of Israel?"Sanders responded that he is "proud of being Jewish," mentioning his time spent living in Israel. "But what I happen to believe is that right now, sadly, tragically in Israel, through Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country... And I happen to believe that what our foreign policy in the Mideast should be about is absolutely protecting the independence and security of Israel."But you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people," Sanders continued. "We have got to have a policy that reaches out to the Palestinians and the Americans."