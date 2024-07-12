Nefesh B’Nefesh prepares to welcome over 2,000 Olim throughout the summer 

Amid a drastic increase in Aliyah applicants, Israel will welcome another 2,000 new Olim between June and September. These newcomers are from the US and Canada and received preparation help from Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA.

Nefesh B’Nefesh is a nonprofit organization that facilitates Aliyah by minimizing financial, professional, logistical, and social obstacles for Olim through support and comprehensive social services. It has served over 80,000 new immigrants.

This summer, 2000 newcomers are arriving via 14 Aliyah group flights, and 60 Olim are expected to touch down at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday morning.

Two new Olim show off Israeli passports (credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

Nefesh B’Nefesh reports a drastic increase in Aliyah requests

Nearly 1,800 North Americans have made Aliyah since October 7, according to a press release from Nefesh B’Nefesh. Since the onset of the war, Nefesh B’Nefesh reported a substantial increase in requests to open Aliyah files, with nearly 10,300 requests received – a 76% increase compared to the same time the previous year.

The nonprofit says this surge embodies the influx of Aliyah applicants, which is driven mainly by Zionist principles and solidarity with the Jewish State. 47% of applicants cite this as their primary motivation to make the move.

“We warmly welcome the many Olim who have decided to make Aliyah at this time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer. “This is a choice of Jews from around the world, and especially from the US, to move to Israel as part of the greater Jewish story. Olim family arrives in Israel pictured at the Ben Gurion airport (credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

Ministry of Aliyah and Integration prepares for new Olim

Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration is tracking these statistics, with the Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer in facilitating discourse to ensure adequate preparation for the integration of these Olim into Israeli society.

As part of this Aliyah adjustment process, Olim receives a range of benefits created and worked on by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. These benefits include rent assistance in national priority areas, six months of free health insurance, a free Hebrew Ulpan course, subsidized university tuition, low interest rates, a reduced tax rate on car purchases, and more.

“We have worked extensively, over the last year, on numerous important programs which will assist Olim better integrate into Israel and plan to continue to make the Aliyah process as accessible as possible and enable many more Jews to come to the State of Israel,” said Minister Ofir Sofer.

Sixty Olim boarded Thursday’s Aliyah group flight, which departed from New York. On this flight, the passengers came from 10 different states and provinces across the US and Canada. These passengers range in age from a two-month-old infant to a 79-year-old senior.

Olim establish homes across Israel

The Olim plan to build their new lives in various cities throughout Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Holon, Kfar Tavor, Harish, Ra’anana, Modi’in, Beit Shemesh, and more. Olim were accompanied by Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives who guide newcomers in their Aliyah journey, the organization said.

Nefesh B’Nefesh says that Olim from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut, Arizona, California, Nevada, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia are expected to arrive in Israel throughout the remainder of the summer months. This diverse group includes medical professionals, Lone Soldiers, National Service volunteers, young professionals, and young families.