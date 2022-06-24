The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

This oleh reenacts pilgrimage walking from Ra'anana to Jerusalem

“I was able to use my cancer challenge to enhance my physical and mental fitness and also, I hope, to help others to appreciate the power of walking and the beauty of Eretz Yisrael.”

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 12:55
RUBENSTEIN FAMILY: (From L) Ruth, Ariela, Noah, Hannah, Tzvika. (photo credit: Zara Brooks Photography)
RUBENSTEIN FAMILY: (From L) Ruth, Ariela, Noah, Hannah, Tzvika.
(photo credit: Zara Brooks Photography)

Howard “Tzvika” Rubenstein befriended Jeremy Coleman in 1986. That was the year both of these Londoners were in Jerusalem for a gap-year Jewish Agency program for youth leaders.

Both ended up moving to Israel, as did many of their classmates. But the Rubensteins arrived only in 2011, three years after Coleman’s death from cancer.

Coleman’s widow, Pamela, and his sisters, Juliette and Naomi, founded Jeremy’s Circle to provide activities and support for families of Israeli children dealing with cancer. In the past year, over 1,400 children and parents participated in the association’s activities.

Rubenstein, the managing partner of Tel Aviv-based UK law firm Asserson, was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago. Following a rigorous two and a half years of treatment, he went into full remission.

Learning that exercise is effective in boosting treatment success and preventing a recurrence of cancer, during his treatments he began walking every day with his Ra’anana neighbor, Ari Briggs.

GROUP PHOTO from the Ra’anana-to-Jerusalem Aliyah L’Regel walk, April 2022. (credit: Tzvika Rubenstein) GROUP PHOTO from the Ra’anana-to-Jerusalem Aliyah L’Regel walk, April 2022. (credit: Tzvika Rubenstein)

And each day they challenged each other to go farther and faster. The two friends racing through the streets of Ra’anana became a common sight.

“One day before Passover in 2019, I told Ari that I had a crazy idea of walking from my front doorstep to the Kotel,” Rubenstein relates.

Briggs loved the idea of this sort of reenactment of the biblical aliyah l’regel, pilgrimage by foot, to Jerusalem. And so they decided they would go.

Rubenstein and Briggs gathered a group of seven friends and walked the 100-km. route in three days.

“Another 25 to 30 people met us on the last day and finished the walk with us,” he says. “To walk to Jerusalem at Passover time is very meaningful. The physical challenge made it all the more special – especially that year when over the first two days we walked in heavy rains and through thick mud.”

“To walk to Jerusalem at Passover time is very meaningful. The physical challenge made it all the more special – especially that year when over the first two days we walked in heavy rains and through thick mud.”

Tzvika Rubenstein

They couldn’t make the walk in 2020 because of COVID-19, but in April 2021 they repeated the trek and this time they started with 12 people and had 50 more joining on the last day.

“This wasn’t ever envisaged as being about fundraising,” says Rubenstein, “but because we had a lot of interest, we discussed whether it might be nice to use the opportunity to raise a bit of tzedakah. And the fantastic idea was suggested to support Jeremy’s Circle. The walk was beautiful – great weather this time – and we raised some serious money for the charity.”

This year, 22 walkers set out on April 3 for the full three-day route. Once again, the event was used as a platform to raise money for Jeremy’s Circle. Rubenstein says he was overjoyed that Jeremy’s sister Juliette joined at the start of the pilgrimage. Another 80 came along for the last day of the walk. Altogether, the “pilgrims” raised about NIS 15,000 for Jeremy’s Circle.

“The walk is great fun and so beautiful and it’s great exercise,” Rubenstein says. “It’s also spiritual and on top of that you’re raising money for an amazing organization – it just checks so many boxes.”

Rubenstein had set his heart on living in Israel from the time he was 12 years old. His parents, who had been to Israel only once before, on their honeymoon, took their two children for a summer visit. It was love at first sight.

“From that moment, I just felt like I had to be here,” says Rubenstein.

After his gap year in Jerusalem, he returned to the family home in Finchley, North London, and started university. That is where he met his future wife, Ruth.

“We initiated a long discussion about aliyah, and at the same time I started my career as a lawyer and we started raising our family.”

They traveled to Israel often until, at a certain point, “I said to my wife, ‘It’s too painful to visit Israel and have to come home to England.’ So we stopped coming.”

But in 2011, Rubenstein’s parents invited the whole family to join them on a journey to Israel for Passover.

“On the first day of Hol Hamoed, my wife and I went to Jerusalem. The energy and vibrancy and color, and the people young and old, made us look at each other and say, ‘We’ve got to do it.’ And having discussed aliyah for 20 years, we were here six months later, in October.”

The move was not without its trials for their daughter Hannah, then 15, and for 12-year-old Noah, who was halfway through studying for his bar mitzvah in England. It was easier for then eight-year-old Ariela to adjust. But all in good time, everyone had a successful absorption experience.

“The kids have been amazing,” Rubenstein says.

Hannah has finished army and university and is working in Tel Aviv. Noah, who served as a combat soldier, is in university. Ariela is an air traffic controller in the air force.

And their father?

He keeps on walking.

“It’s important for me to emphasize that the walking was a response to adversity. All of us face challenges in life and need to decide how to respond,” he says.

“I was able to use my cancer challenge to enhance my physical and mental fitness and also, I hope, to help others to appreciate the power of walking and the beauty of Eretz Yisrael.”

Rubenstein says that walking taught him that while a challenge can appear daunting, “if you can just focus on putting one foot in front of the other you will make great progress in a short period of time and you’ll get through any challenge. I think that’s a great philosophy for life in Israel and life in general.” ■

Howard ‘Tzvika’ Rubenstein, 54 From London to Ra’anana, 2011



Tags aliyah Jerusalem cancer olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by