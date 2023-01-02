The Grandchild Clause in Israel's Law of Return should be amended without legislation, new Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said on Monday morning.

In an interview with KAN Radio, the Religious Zionist Party minister said that he believed the law should be amended without waiting for legislation to be passed, adding that a majority of 72% of the immigrants from Russia and Ukraine in 2022 weren’t Jewish according to halacha (Orthodox Jewish law), but many of them still qualified for the Law of Return.

Sofer said in the interview with Kan that there is an agreement within the coalition to make changes to the Grandchild Clause.

“In the past year, a considerable part of about 40,000 out of 55,000 who made Aliyah aren’t Jewish according to the halacha,” he said. This makes up 72% of all olim from Russia and Ukraine that aren’t considered Jewish.

“Some of these olim are entitled to the Law of Return,” he said, hinting that many of them used the Grandchild Clause in order to make aliyah, even though Israel's Interior Ministry doesn’t acknowledge them as Jews.

Incoming Immigration and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer with Outgoing Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata at a ceremony in the Immigration and Absorption Ministry, Jerusalem, January 1, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“There are interactive solutions that are related to legislative amendments, but not only to legislative amendments, [that may assist to make the relevant changes],” he said. He added that a committee will be established to formulate the policy and that his personal opinion is that “a solution must be found without reaching legislation.”

"We have one country in the world that we will preserve as Jewish,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Sunday. He added that preserving Israel as a Jewish State, “isn’t an easy task,” because of issues such as “the Law of Return and other restrictions.” He also mentioned that there are different “humanitarian missions for refugees,” which can influence Israel’s Jewish character.

Deri spoke of the Population and Immigration Authority, which is under his authority as Interior Minister, and said that their main role is to preserve Israel as a Jewish country as well as “provide a service.”