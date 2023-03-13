The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hundreds of former Jewish Agency, WZO, JNF emissaries urge gov't to 'behave responsibly'

the legislative changes currently being discussed, if not accepted and anchored by broad consensus, could deal a fatal blow, unprecedented in its depth and significance, to the relations of the State

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 16:59
THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

More than 450 former emissaries of the four national institutions (World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency, Jewish National Fund and Keren Hayesod) signed an open letter to the government of Israel calling for a freeze of the judicial overhaul legislation and entering negotiations in the spirit of the president’s outline.

“We, a large group of returning emissaries, were privileged to represent the national institutions around the world and with great pride,” the letter stated, mentioning that these former emissaries served through these organizations from the 1960s until recent years. They explained that they are “following the judicial reform legislation with anxiety, not only on the state of Israeli society, but also regarding the effect on Jewish communities in the Diaspora.” They added that they “call on the Israeli government to freeze the legislative process and enter into an outline of negotiations, in the spirit of the initiative of the President.”

This group of former emissaries didn’t take an active political stance regarding the reforms but called for dialogue and unity, as well as the consideration of voices from diaspora Jews.  

“We all served the Israeli society and the Jewish people all over the world,” they continued.

“We always knew that our fervent Zionist faith was based on the State of Israel being a Jewish and democratic state, democratic and Jewish in one word. We taught, educated and defended the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish people, as a country that is a thriving democracy, although not without problems - but one that has an elected government; A representative and vibrant Knesset; and an independent, firm, court.”

These former emissaries to Jewish communities across the globe stated that they would “boast about the fact that the State of Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.”

A view of Israel’s Supreme Court justices during a hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) A view of Israel’s Supreme Court justices during a hearing. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Letter warns judicial reforms could deal 'fatal blow' to Israel-diaspora relations

They explained that they are receiving negative feedback from the Jewish communities they served in. “The conversations we have with our friends overseas, as well as the statements made by the main representative [Jewish] organizations, leave no room for doubt: the legislative changes currently being discussed, if not accepted and anchored by broad consensus, could deal a fatal blow, unprecedented in its depth and significance, to the relations of the State of Israel with its Diaspora.”

“A nation-state of a people should first and foremost listen to the voices of its citizens, but if it closes its ears to the voices of the Jews in the Diaspora, it will sin against its definition as the nation-state of the Jewish people.”

They concluded their letter by stating that they “implore” the members of the government, “as emissaries who feel that their mission is unfinished, to behave responsibly before throwing away one of the most important assets of the State of Israel.”



Jewish Agency Jewish National Fund The Jewish Agency for Israel World Zionist Organization Judicial system Judiciary Judicial Reform
