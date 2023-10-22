Dozens make aliyah amid Operation Swords of Iron

Amidst the backdrop of war and increased tensions in the region, El Al flights from New York, Los Angeles, and Miami landed at Ben-Gurion Airport last Thursday, bringing 25 olim (new immigrants) to Israel.

They arrived through the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, and JNF-USA.

They were welcomed by Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and executive director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Aliyah and Integration Ministry Director-General Avichai Kahana.

Olim on the 64th Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flight pose with organization’s Co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer; and Director-General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Avichai Kahana. (credit: SHACHAR AZRAN, YONIT SCHILLER)

Welcome home!

“We will never give up on the vision of the return of the nation of Israel to their land,” Sofer told the olim. “The new immigrants from the USA, whom I welcomed today at the airport, prove and emphasize to our enemies that the belief in the righteousness of the path that has accompanied the Jewish people for the last 2,000 years of exile burns even now. The same longing for the Land of Israel burns in the Jewish people, especially in the war for the existence of the Jewish people in the State of Israel.”

Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and chairman Tony Gelbart said: “It is incredibly moving to welcome this week’s olim, who, despite extremely tragic and insecure circumstances, are continuing to fulfill their Zionist dreams of moving to Israel. As always, we remain steadfast in our mission to assist all future olim, as well as veteran olim, as they continue contributing to the growth and resilience of the State of Israel, each in their own dedicated ways. There is no doubt that today’s olim send an unmistakable message that the Jewish nation is united, strong, and resilient, and we welcome them to their new homes.”