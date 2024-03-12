Nefesh B’Nefesh inaugurates int. medical Aliyah program to solve Israel’s shortage of physicians

A brand new initiative by the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), in collaboration with Nefesh B'Nefesh and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, was launched on Sunday to address a critical shortage of doctors in Israel.

The program kickstarted at the annual US MedEx event in Teaneck, New Jersey, but for the first time ever, Nefesh B'Nefesh will hold a European MedEx in Paris on March 31, 2024.

The program, which is also being implemented in cooperation with the Health Ministry, aims to attract a significant number of physicians to the country over the next five years.

This years inaugural event drew a total of 730 medical professionals. The attendees included 230 physicians from 30 states and provinces across the US and Canada, along with a wide range of other specialties such as nurses, dentists, and hygienists.

"The Health Ministry is spearheading major efforts to bolster our healthcare workforce through strategic national programs and congratulates our valuable collaboration with Nefesh B'Nefesh and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration in this endeavor. Strengthening our health system with skilled professionals and experts intheir respective fields is crucial, especially amidst the significant shortage of doctors in Israel,” said Health Minister Uriel Menachem Buso.

“The national program we are advancing is imperative, and we are committed to streamlining bureaucratic procedures and expediting the absorption process into our healthcare system. I am confident that this program will enable us to fulfill our responsibilities and deliver a high-quality and timely medical response to all citizens of Israel."

IMAP's goal is ambitious – bringing in 2,000 doctors. To achieve this, the program will streamline the immigration process for medical professionals, ensuring a smoother transition into Israel's healthcare system.

This will include expediting medical license processing and offering support with license conversions and documentation. Additionally, the program will connect doctors with Israeli medical professionals and healthcare providers for potential job opportunities.

“At the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, we recognized the vital contribution of bringing physicians to Israel, and as a result established the Directorate of Doctors within the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, led by Dr. Efrat Aflalo. This initiative underscores our commitment to fortifying Israel's healthcare system, economy, and national resilience, particularly during this challenging war time,” said Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting hundreds of physicians at the Nefesh B'Nefesh's MedEx conference, some already in the advanced immigration stages and others expressing interest in making Aliyah in the future. Through collaborative efforts involving the Directorate of Doctors, the Health Ministry, and Nefesh B'Nefesh, we will facilitate their smooth transition through the bureaucratic Aliyah procedures, enabling a swift integration into Israel's healthcare system,' said Sofer.

"We have welcomed 200 doctors from overseas during the Swords of Iron War who answered the call to aid our hospitals in treating the influx of wounded. Today, on behalf of the State of Israel, we also express our profound gratitude to these doctors for their invaluable service." A new oleh with Nefesh B'Nefesh. (credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

Nefesh B'Nefesh has a long record of bringing medical professionals to Israel

Notably, Medex in Teaneck has been a longstanding event, and Nefesh B'Nefesh already boasts a successful track record in this area, having previously helped over 940 doctors and 3,000 medical professionals navigate the Aliyah process.

Nefesh B'Nefesh is a nonprofit organization that simplifies the immigration process (Aliyah) for Jews moving to Israel. Since its inception, the organization has played a vital role in supporting Jewish immigration to Israel, offering a wide range of assistance programs and services. The launch of IMAP marks a significant expansion of Nefesh B'Nefesh's efforts, focusing specifically on addressing a critical need within Israel's healthcare system.