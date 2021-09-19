AOC introduces amendment to halt US arms sale to Israel

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced an amendment to the US defense budget bill which would suspend the transfer of $735 million worth of Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) to Israel, earlier this week.

JDAMs are kits which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

September 17, 2021

The amendment was introduced alongside six other amendments, including an amendment to block arms sales to the Saudi unit allegedly involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and an amendment concerning the US's relationship with Colombia.

Ocasio-Cortez's office announced that the amendment concerning the sale of weapons to Israel was meant to "block the transfer of the same kind of Boeing weaponry that the Israeli government used to kill 44 Palestinians in one night in al-Rimal," referencing a neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Biden administration approved the sale of $725 million in JDAMs to Israel in May as Israel and Gaza fought in Operation Guardian of the Walls, according to The Washington Post. Congress was officially notified about the sale about a week before the fighting broke out.

Aviation ordonancemen stand next to JSOW (Joint Standoff Weapon) (left) and JDAM satellite guided bombs (right) aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier in the northern Gulf April 9, 2003 (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

During the fighting, US President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel, saying "my expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself."

The congresswoman, along with a number of other House Democrats, including Rashida Tlaib, introduced a similar resolution shortly afterwards, amid a conflict between Gaza and Israel.

“For decades, the US has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a statement in May. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to [then] prime minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

The resolution in May was endorsed by over 70 organizations, including IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).