Marjorie Taylor Greene was guest speaker at white-nationalist conference

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) made an appearance at a white-nationalist conference in Orlando founded by far-right political activist Nicholas J. Fuentes on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 04:16
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance at a white-nationalist conference in Orlando founded by far-right political activist Nicholas J. Fuentes on Friday, multiple media sources reported.

Greene has long promoted conspiracy theories and has a history of making controversial remarks, has become one of the most prolific fundraisers in the House Republican caucus and is a sought-after endorsement in GOP primaries. Her appearance at the event, titled the America First Political Action Committee's conference, caused several surprised looks.

The event, founded by Fuentes, included remarks supportive of Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as positive comparisons between him and Hitler.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are so I’m not aligned with anything controversial,” Greene said, according to her response to CBS News.

The Georgia congresswoman’s appearance was introduced shortly after Fuentes requested for “a round of applause for Russia” and the crowd chanted “Putin, Putin” in response. In her speech, Greene dubbed the attendees as “canceled Americans” and delivered a familiar set of remarks.

She condemned abortion, Pelosi, environmentalism, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while making promises that she was currently “working very hard for an American revival.”

According to the official Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Nickolas Fuentes is a "white supremacist leader" and political activist who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream Republican Party.

Other speakers at the event made several antisemitic, racist, and homophobic remarks, as a final insult Fuentes gleefully showed his praise for the January 6 attack on the Capitol, calling it “awesome.” 

The white nationalist said regarding the media: “And now they’re going on about Russia and ‘Vladimir Putin is Hitler’ — they say that’s not a good thing,” he said with a smirk.

Fuentes used various platforms to make numerous antisemitic and racist comments, including denying the holocaust. His bigoted statements led to a response from several social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, and more, to suspend and block him.



