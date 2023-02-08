The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Gov't MK to AIPAC: We will work together for a more democratic Israel

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley expressed concern following the judge's expressions of admiration for former High Court president Aharon Barak.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 22:47
MK Ohad Tal with the AIPC delegation on February 8, 2023 (photo credit: MK OHAD TAL'S OFFICE)
MK Ohad Tal with the AIPC delegation on February 8, 2023
(photo credit: MK OHAD TAL'S OFFICE)

MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionism Party (RZP), who is considered to represent the liberal parts of the religious Zionist communities, met on Wednesday in the Knesset with a delegation of Republican leaders on behalf of AIPAC.

It is unclear if Democratic leaders and politicians would meet with members of the RZP.

"I welcome and cherish AIPAC's continued to stand with the State of Israel," Tal said. "Your lobby is proof of the important connection of the Jews in the United States with the State of Israel."

Tal presented to the members of the delegation his view on the issue of the judicial reform and read to them excerpts from the hearing of the Congress on the issue of the appointment of Justice Elena Lagen to the Supreme Court.

Iowa senator stands with Israel's gov't against Aharon Barak

According to a press release on behalf of Tal, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley expressed concern following the judge's expressions of admiration for former High Court president Aharon Barak because his legal concept is predatory and aggressive and ascribes to the court power over legislative matters."

FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Tal added that "we are the only democracy in the Middle East, and want to strengthen Israeli democracy.” 

He mentioned the principle of separation of powers and said that this will "restore public trust in the law and justice systems while returning power to the people and their elected representatives.

"The Supreme Court, in its sitting as the High Court, does not currently represent the public. The judges are chosen by a handful who have assumed the powers that affect all the citizens of Israel."



Tags aipac Knesset high court of justice US politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by