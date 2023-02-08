Gov't MK to AIPAC: We will work together for a more democratic Israel

MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionism Party (RZP), who is considered to represent the liberal parts of the religious Zionist communities, met on Wednesday in the Knesset with a delegation of Republican leaders on behalf of AIPAC.

It is unclear if Democratic leaders and politicians would meet with members of the RZP.

"I welcome and cherish AIPAC's continued to stand with the State of Israel," Tal said. "Your lobby is proof of the important connection of the Jews in the United States with the State of Israel."

Tal presented to the members of the delegation his view on the issue of the judicial reform and read to them excerpts from the hearing of the Congress on the issue of the appointment of Justice Elena Lagen to the Supreme Court.

Iowa senator stands with Israel's gov't against Aharon Barak

According to a press release on behalf of Tal, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley expressed concern following the judge's expressions of admiration for former High Court president Aharon Barak because his legal concept is predatory and aggressive and ascribes to the court power over legislative matters."

FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Tal added that "we are the only democracy in the Middle East, and want to strengthen Israeli democracy.”

He mentioned the principle of separation of powers and said that this will "restore public trust in the law and justice systems while returning power to the people and their elected representatives.

"The Supreme Court, in its sitting as the High Court, does not currently represent the public. The judges are chosen by a handful who have assumed the powers that affect all the citizens of Israel."