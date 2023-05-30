How important is family time to American Democrats, Republicans?

A majority of Americans feel that family quality time is very important, along with physical activity, being outdoors and career success, according to a new Pew Research Center survey published on Friday.

Relatively few Americans value creative skills like music and art, community involvement and social and political causes, however, it is still a common value as well.

The survey, which polled 5,079 American adults, found that Democrats and Republicans value similar aspects of their personal lives. Both parties value family time, physical activity, being outdoors and career success.

Republicans value religious faith more than Democrats, Pew finds

There are, however, subtle differences within the larger value categories. Republicans said that their religious faith was more important to them (61% compared to 40% of Democrats).

Democrats, in contrast, said that creative skills (52% compared to 35% of Republicans) and social and political causes (35% to 21% of Republicans) are more important to them.

Survey participants of all ages found family time, physical activity and being outdoors very important. Older adults, however, 65 and older, do not see the same value in career success.

Adults aged 65 and older also see less importance in creative activities while younger adults value this much more, the survey found. Six out of 10 adults aged 65 and older find practicing a religious faith to be important. Only about four-in-ten adults ages 18 to 29 say the same about the practice of religious faith.