The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Texas woman arrested after threatening to kill Trump election case judge

Federal investigators said that Shry used racist language in a voicemail message attacking Chutkan, a Black woman, and threatened to kill anyone who went after Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 10:07
Portrait of Tanya Chutkan, Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. (photo credit: United States District Court for the District of Columbia/Wikimedia Commons)
Portrait of Tanya Chutkan, Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
(photo credit: United States District Court for the District of Columbia/Wikimedia Commons)

A woman in Texas was charged on Wednesday with threatening to kill the federal judge in Washington, DC who is presiding over Donald Trump's election fraud charges, according to local news reports. 

Abigail Jo Shry, 43, of Alvin, Texas left a voicemail on the phone line for Judge Chutkan's chambers on August 5, 2023, according to the New York Times. This was just two days after Trump was arraigned on election fraud charges.

Federal investigators said that Shry used racist language in a voicemail message attacking Chutkan, a Black woman, and threatened to kill anyone who went after Trump.

What did Shry say?

“Hey you stupid slave,” Shry said before she referred to Chutkan using the N-word, NBC news reported citing the affidavit filed in federal court last week. “You are in our sights, we want to kill you. … If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b----.”

“You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it,”  Shry reportedly said.

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results by Congress, in Washington in Novemer, 2021. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)US PRESIDENT Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results by Congress, in Washington in Novemer, 2021. (credit: JIM BOURG / REUTERS)

Shry also allegedly threatened Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Black Democratic congresswoman from Texas.

NBC further cited the affidavit saying that agents from the Department of Homeland Security came to Shry's home and questioned her there before she was arrested. At that time, Shry reportedly admitted to having made the call but claimed she had no plans to travel to other cities or states to carry out her threats. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by