20 US states lead action against student visa holders with terror links

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has taken a stand, leading a coalition of 20 states to address a critical national security issue. On Wednesday, Griffin's office announced a letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, advocating for the swift removal of student visa holders who support terrorist organizations.

The Attorney General expressed his concerns about the recent rise in antisemitic threats, particularly those on college campuses. “We’ve witnessed a disturbing escalation in antisemitic behavior and pro-terrorist advocacy among some student groups," Griffin stated. "Let me be clear: We will not stand idly by while individuals on our soil, here on student visas, provide succor to those who seek to harm the Jewish community or any other American.”

Griffin's resolve is rooted in the horrors of a recent attack in Israel and the subsequent rise of anti-Israel sentiments within the United States. “The October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas was not just an attack on Israel but an affront to civilized society everywhere. It has, sadly, fueled a wave of antisemitic sentiment that has no place in Arkansas or anywhere else in America," said Griffin.

The legal basis

Griffin underscored the legal basis for the requested action, citing federal law: "The Immigration and Nationality Act is clear – supporting terror is not only abhorrent, it makes one ineligible for a visa. We are simply asking for the enforcement of existing law.”

His initiative is supported by a collective of attorneys general who echo his sentiments on enforcing the rule of law against any form of support for terrorism. “We stand united in this cause,” Griffin added, “It is imperative that we ensure the integrity of our educational institutions and safeguard our nation against those who would support terror against Americans or our allies.”

The coalition backing Griffin's initiative extends from coast to coast, with states like Texas, Florida, and Virginia lending their weight to the call for action. “The threat is not confined to one state, and neither is our resolve to fight it," stated Griffin. "Together, we send a powerful message: There is no place in the US for those who would aid terror groups."

Joseph Sabag, IAC for Action's Executive Director, reacted to this initiative. "The Israeli-American community strongly applauds the moral clarity of these 20 state AGs and hopes that the federal government will respond with the law enforcement action requested in order to protect students,” Sabag said in a statement. “Campuses cannot be a place where foreign student visa holders can come to endorse terrorist activity and cultivate support. We are facing a national crisis that must be addressed on the federal and state level immediately." Sabag concluded.