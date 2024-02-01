New Quinnipiac survey shows Biden in the lead against Trump

As of January 31, 2024, Biden leads Trump in a head-to-head match by six points among registered voters in a general election matchup, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

In a December 20, 2023 poll of the same general election matchup, Biden was only one point ahead of Trump, making the match too close to call. This increase in lead in Biden’s favor indicates an increase in his approval from US voters.

In the January 2024 poll, 96% of Democrats and 52% of Independents support Biden, while 91% of Republicans and 40% of Independents support Trump.

More women support Biden in January than in December, with support increasing by 5%. As of January, 58% of women support Biden, while 36% support Trump.

Among men, 53% support Trump, and 42% support Biden, unchanged from the December 2023 poll. U.S. President Donald Trump talks with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House after it was announced the president had accepted the Haley's resignation in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Between President Biden and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Biden received 42% support, and Haley received 47% support. Biden is supported by 87% of Democrats, 37% of Independents, and 4% of Republicans. Haley is supported by 79% of Republicans, 53% of Independents, and 10% of Democrats.

In a different matchup including five people in the general election, such as independent and Green Party candidates, Biden receives 39% support, Trump receives 37% support, Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. receives 14% support, Independent candidate Cornel West receives 3% support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein receives 2% support. Advertisement

Among Independents, Biden receives 35% support, Trump receives 27% support, Kennedy receives 24% support, West receives 5% support, and Stein receives 5% support.

In the Presidential primaries, 77% of Republicans support Trump, and 21% of Republicans support Haley.

Biden's approval rating is the highest since June 2023

President Biden currently has a 41-55% approval rating, the highest since June 2023.

Those surveyed were asked about their approval of Biden’s response to issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the economy, foreign policy, the Israel-Hamas War, and the situation at the Mexican border. Among those surveyed, 34% approved of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War, 56% disapproved, and 10% did not provide an opinion.

Regarding the Middle East, 84% of voters are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that the United States will enter a military conflict there.

The majority of voters across the political spectrum are most concerned with preserving democracy in the United States, a top issue among Democrats and Independent voters. Republicans are most concerned about immigration. Among all voters, 67% are concerned that democracy in the US is collapsing.