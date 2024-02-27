Biden reaches out to Michigan's Arab-American community amid Gaza war

President Joe Biden cares about the Arab American community in Michigan and making them feel like they can voice their feelings and concerns, the White House said Tuesday as hundreds of voters are expected to cast ballots in protest of Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House understands the Arab American community's deep pain, which is why senior administration officials traveled to Michigan several weeks ago to meet with Arab community leaders.

White House seeks to understand 'concerns that are out there in the Arab community'

The White House takes conversations with Arab Americans very seriously, National Security Communications Director John Kirby said.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, November 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Kirby said the White House is willing to adjust how they approach the conflict and how they talk about it.

The National Security Council has been "part and parcel" of these conversations, Kirby added.

"We feel informed, more educated, and certainly more understanding of concerns that are out there in the Arab community and Arab American community," Kirby said. "And again, we're taking that on board and we're doing it, and we're acting on it."