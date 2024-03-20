Second Gentleman attacks Donald Trump's 'antisemitic' words on Jews who vote Democrat

"Disgusting, toxic, and antisemitic" are just some of the words used by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday to describe Donald Trump's statements on Jews who vote Democrat, Bloomberg reported that day.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump said that every Jew who votes Democrat "hates their religion" and further added that they should "be ashamed of themselves."

During a campaign event in Nebraska, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said, “This is a disgusting, toxic, antisemitic thing to say by anyone, let alone a former president of the United States, and it must be condemned."

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign stop to unveil his leadership team, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, US, January 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON/FILE PHOTO)

Second Gentleman Emhoff has taken multiple initiatives to combat antisemitism, including addressing the UN and hosting a roundtable at the White House about rising antisemitism.

Trump has attacked the Democrat Party's relationship with Israel in the past.

Donald Trump's statements came from an interview with Fox News, in which he also claimed that the Democratic Party hates Israel.

In recent interviews, Trump has made claims that the Biden administration has abandoned Israel and that the current situation would never happen if he were president.