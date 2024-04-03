Trump: 'Country will cease to exist if we don't win elections'

During a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, former President Donald J. Trump spoke of the ruin that would come upon the US if he were not elected in the upcoming November elections.

“If we don’t win on November 5, I think our country is going to cease to exist, it could be the last election we ever have," he said.

Under the banner “Stop Biden’s Border Bloodbath,” Trump spoke of the situation on the US borders and deemed it a “bloodbath."

He claimed the situation was "destroying our country” and would end only when he would take office.

“Our country is in trouble. We’re a nation in decline. We’re not going to let it happen; we've got to stop it,” he said. Donald Trump at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

“The first step to restoring safety in America is to fire crooked Joe Biden. Get him out on November 5," he added and said the Republican party would have "more people voting" than could be imagined.

He enumerated his objectives upon being elected to office and said, “We have to get law and order back," move “massive portions of law enforcement to immigration enforcement," and "impose a naval blockade on the cartels.”

He added, “We’re going to work out federal immunity for police so they can do their job."

Trump: 'I'm going to keep you out of Word War Three'

“We will stop the plunder, rape, slaughter, and destruction of our American suburbs, cities, and towns," Trump noted.

He also said he would restore the US economy and take care of inflation.

Towards the end of his speech, Trump stated, “I’m going to keep you out of World War Three," immediately adding, "Right now, the way we're going, you're going to have World War Three.”