Donald Trump: Jewish Americans who vote for Biden don’t love Israel

Former US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Jewish Americans who vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming elections "do not love Israel [and] should be spoken to."

Trump claimed this in an interview that aired on Real America's Voice, a right-wing television channel. He continued his rampage by saying that Jewish and African Americans vote for the Democratic party out of "habit."

"A lot of [voting patterns] is habit. Jewish people, by habit, just vote for the Democrats, and [African Americans] by habit vote for the Democrats."

Is Biden on the "side of Palestinians?"

Recently, the former US president has openly criticized President Joe Biden's policies regarding Israel and the ongoing war with Hamas. Trump continues to argue that Biden is "on the side of the Palestinians."

Joe Biden continues to maintain a nuanced stance on Israel's role in Gaza conflict, supporting Israel to an extent internationally while scrutinizing Prime Minister Netanyahu. US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

In the past, Trump has criticized the American Jewish community for what he claims a lack of support which is what he claims to be a hatred of Israel.

In September 2023, he posted on social media that liberal Jews who did not support him in his electoral run and chose to vote for the Democratic party had "voted to destroy America and Israel."

According to statistics, more secular Jewish Americans tend to vote for the Democratic party, while more religious and conservative Jews, by in large tend to vote for the Republican party.