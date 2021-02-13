The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Biden is 'looking forward' to speaking with Netanyahu

Unsure when the US, Israeli leaders will speak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 16:39
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-US vice president Joe Biden in Jerusalem, in March 2016, There is ‘history’ between these two leaders that needs to be dealt with. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-US vice president Joe Biden in Jerusalem, in March 2016, There is ‘history’ between these two leaders that needs to be dealt with.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
 US President Joe Biden is "looking forward" to speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
When asked if there is any update as to whether or not Biden has called Netanyahu yet, she explained that although Biden was looking forward to their conversation, he had not yet called up Israel's prime minister. "I can assure you that will be soon, but I don’t have a specific time or deadline — or time or date for when that will occur," Psaki said.
She additionally reassured the public that the noticeable waiting time for the phone call is "not an intentional diss."
"Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the President has known for some time," Psaki explained. "Obviously, we have a long and important relationship with Israel, and the President has known him and has been working on a range of issues that there’s a mutual commitment to for some time.  It is just a reflection of the fact that we have been here for three and a half weeks, he’s not called every single global leader yet, and he is eager to do that in the weeks ahead."
The journalist who had asked the initial question insisted that it is a noticeable gap since Biden has "called every other major ally in Europe and in Asia," to which Psaki responded, "He’s called many of them.  That is true.  Some would argue they haven’t received calls yet, and they are still eager to receive them.  But I can assure you he will be speaking with the Prime Minister soon, and he’s looking forward to doing that."
She further clarified that she was not sure what the timeframe would be before the two leaders speak. 
Psaki was additionally asked about the discussion between Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, which was meant to discuss Iran, but she said that she had no information to read out at the time.
"We've only been here three and a half weeks," she emphasized when asked about Biden's plans for Middle East policy, particularly relating to the Abraham Accords. "I think I'm going to let those policy processes see themselves through before we give, kind of, a complete laydown of what our national security approaches will be to a range of issues."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Joe Biden Abraham Accords Jen Psaki
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by