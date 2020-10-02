The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

How Trump's coronavirus diagnosis could shape the campaign's final month

His campaign announced that all planned events involving the president are temporarily postponed or going virtual.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 23:10
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis injects additional uncertainty to a race that is already like no other in recent history and is expected to reshape the presidential race's final weeks.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday the president is showing mild symptoms of the virus. And while he continues to work from the White House, public events have been cleared from his schedule.
Most notably, Trump is entering the home stretch of the race without the ability to host rallies. For Trump, the rallies, which would usually occur in an open location, were the preferred way to directly take his message to supporters, mostly in swing states. In the past week, for example, he hosted rallies in Pennsylvania and Florida, as well as in Virginia and Minnesota.
His campaign announced that all planned events involving the president are temporarily postponed or going virtual. "In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed," the campaign said in a statement. The campaign also announced that other events would be considered "on a case-by-case basis."
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, is expected to take a step forward as his campaign events will resume as usual.
Following the civil unrest in Wisconsin, Oregon, and other places across the country in recent weeks, Trump's message for suburban voters was heavily focused on "law and order," as he was making the case that he is the better candidate when it comes to fighting crime. Now, the focus has shifted back to COVID-19, rather than the president's message on law and order.
Another issue that is thrown into question the mere existence, as well as the format, of the next presidential debates. Whether it will be a Zoom debate, skipping the next debate, scheduled for October 15, or packing the last two debates for the last week of October? All the options are possible, but the Commission on Presidential Debates has yet to indicate any change to the schedule.
Professor Tammy Vigil, an expert on presidential debates, told The Jerusalem Post that Trump's diagnosis raises the stakes for the vice presidential debate. "It brings the question of presidential succession/ascension to the forefront of questioning those who would be 'a heartbeat away from the presidency,'" she said.
"While it sort of needs to be 'wait and see' right now, I'd say the Commission on Presidential Debates should cancel the second presidential debate and plan for a modified third debate on the scheduled date," she continued. "It would be a shame [to cancel the second debate] since that is the town hall format involving undecided voters, but the risks associated with Trump's condition would make it irresponsible to hold it as planned because it is within the recommended quarantine period." Professor Vigil also noted that trying to organize two debates in one week would be difficult from a scheduling perspective.
"A Zoom-style debate is possible if Trump's symptoms are mild or under control, but that would be really hard to manage from the "rules" standpoint," she said. "For example, one of the standard rules is that no notes can be used--in a Zoom setting, you can't tell what's in the room or available to the candidates."
And how it could reshape the polls and the results? That question remains open for now, as most experts and pollsters indicated Friday they do not have new data to know if, and how, it might affect the vote – which is already underway in many states.


Tags Elections debate Donald Trump Elections 2020 Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by