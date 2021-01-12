Is America bringing lessons of ‘war on terror’ home? - analysis

A recent article at The Washington Post noted that “some Americans have traveled a path to radicalization that reminds CIA officials of the indoctrination of Islamist militants.” Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor for US Senator Bernie Sanders, noted on Monday that “in considering the factors that led to the January 6 attempt to impose regime change here in the US, we should think about a national security discourse that for years has told Americans they have the right to impose regime change abroad.” These discussions, looking at the US through the lens the US has long looked at countries like Iraq, may represent a turning point in US discourse and domestic policy. In the wake of the violent protests in Washington on January 6 in which a mob sought to prevent elected officials from finalizing the process of affirming Joe Biden as president, there have been calls to round up “domestic terrorists” and put down an “insurrection.” That US counter-insurgency strategy, largely considered a failure abroad, might now look at the US far-right as radicalized insurgents, would bring the war on terror full circle. For some in the US who have seen increasingly militarized local police forces, complete with their own MRAPs and Humvees in some cases, America has already begun to resemble the countries it invaded and, in some cases, occupied. During the riots in Washington many commentators put forth the refrain “this looks like Iraq or a third world country.” pro-Trump right as “domestic terrorists” which could open up various methods within the federal government to use laws and actions usually used against foreign terrorists to be used against those domestically. For now this is more of a rhetorical talking point, it’s not clear if federal or local prosecutors will seek to bring “terrorism” charges against the rioters. The discussion brings to mind the changing use of the term “terrorist” and definitions associated with it. There was a time when terrorism was relatively narrowly defined. The FBI definition calls it the “unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a Government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.” This is relatively vague. The use has designated many groups Foreign Terrorist Organizations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently sanctioned the Houthis in Yemen under this guideline and also labelled Cuba a sponsor of terrorism. Other countries have taken a cue from the US as to how to use accusations of “terrorism” broadly and sometimes against political opponents. In Turkey the ruling AKP party of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has labelled people “terrorist” for being journalists, for writing critical tweets, for protesting, for being anti-war, for paintings, drawings, or for just thinking differently than the ruling party. Convictions for “terrorism” run a gamut in Turkey and are almost always used to silence political opponents, with usually no evidence of actual “terror” attacks. Turkey has deposed 60 mayors from the opposition HDP party and is seeking to label the party “terrorists.” The US administration of Donald Trump was very close to Turkey and enabled its authoritarian crackdowns. It was Turkey that fed members of the US administration stories about a “deep state” that they claimed opposed Trump, much as they claimed it opposed Erdoğan. Under the guise of fighting the “deep state” Turkey invented various lists of “enemies” such as the imaginary “FETO terrorist group.” Turkey blamed the group for organizing a coup attempt in 2016. That coup attempt was real, but evidence for a “terror” group being behind it was an illusion. It was a coup attempt made up of elements of the military. America’s war on terror rhetoric combined with the kind of methods Turkey has used now cast a shadow over US domestic politics in the upcoming months and era. Tough talk about “domestic terrorists” and demands to round up large numbers of people caught on film during the riots in Washington, along with claims that the far-right is being radicalized like Al-Qaeda, create a toxic mix. The US experience abroad has generally shown that counter-terror strategy is good at targeted killings, but largely failed to end insurgencies. In the end the US is now negotiating with the Taliban. To defeat ISIS the US worked by, with and through Iraqi security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria. These forces defeated ISIS, not US airstrikes. The US has failed to defeat groups like Al-Shabab in Somalia. If the US conception is that it will use a counter-terror strategy against US “domestic terrorists” there is little evidence the methods of the 20-year war on terror would be successful. The US politicians and commentators using this rhetoric, some of whom supported the invasion of Iraq, don’t seem to have considered what it means to apply an Iraq model to the US. If they actually believe US “domestic terrorists” are being radicalized then they could apply the “root causes” logic discussed abroad, looking at grievances, disenfranchisement, humiliation and poverty as elements of what drives terror. It’s not clear if this has sunk in when the US discusses bringing the language of the war on terror home.Another article by Nicholas Grossman asserts that after the attack in Washington the supporters of conspiracy theories like QAnon could be treated like ISIS. The full US national security state may be unleashed. “A giant federal apparatus built to fight al-Qaeda will shift some capacity to fighting you, especially the white nationalist and anti-government militias in your orbit.” David Frum also connects the current crises to the era of war on terror. “For many years after that -until as recently as the murderous attack on Charlie Hebdo - conservative commentators wondered, ‘where were the moderate imams who would deliver an unequivocal condemnation of terrorism with no buts, no what-abouts, no blame-shifting?’” He wonders where the “moderate Republican imams” are now of the American right. Many US elected officials argue that the protests on January 6 included “domestic terrorists.” Representative Pramila Jayapal noted that it was a “domestic terrorist attack.” Senator Tina Smith argued the same thing. Josh Campbell at CNN noted that the events were a “violent domestic terrorist insurgence at the U.S. Capitol.” Hillary Clinton also says that those who conspired with “domestic terrorists” should be expelled from office. Increasingly in the US there are calls to define elements of the American