The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish progressives and Democrats: Barrett nomination a step backwards

Jewish progressives have criticized Amy Coney Barrett over her stance on abortion and healthcare, among other issues.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 03:27
Protestors demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court after President Donald Trump announced US Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, US, September 26, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
Protestors demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court after President Donald Trump announced US Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, US, September 26, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
Jewish progressives and Democrats have come out against the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, arguing that nominating the Catholic mother of seven goes against everything that her predecessor, Jewish justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stood for.
"Jewish Democrats reject President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for two reasons," the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) Executive Director Halie Soifer said in a statement.
The first was the proximity to the American Presidential election in just 38 days time.
"Second, Amy Coney Barrett stands in opposition to everything the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for throughout her career and threatens to reverse decades of progress with regard to access to affordable healthcare, equality, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights," Soifer said.
Claiming that Barrett's views are "far outside" mainstream public opinion and the "overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans," Soifer pointed out that just over four in five Jewish voters view the Supreme Court as one of the key matters in deciding their vote.
"We know that the Supreme Court influenced the Jewish vote in 2018 when 79% of Jewish voters supported Democrats, and it will again in 2020, to the detriment of Donald Trump,” Soifer said.
The National Council of Jewish Women's (NCJW) CEO Sheila Katz said that Barrett failed to meet the criteria of being fair, independent and qualified with a commitment to constitutional rights for everyone.
“Due to her past statements and decisions related to abortion, health care, immigration, gun violence prevention and racial justice, NCJW strongly opposes Amy Coney Barrett as a nominee to the highest court in the nation," Katz said.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer who fundamentally shifted our nation toward equality, deserves a justice in her seat who will fulfill and advance her legacy – not one who would take us backwards," she added. "In the middle of an election, NCJW’s network of 180,000 advocates across the country is dedicated to ensuring the seat stays open for the next president to fill.”
Jewish Women International's CEO Meredith Jacobs said that replacing Ginsburg with another woman was not enough.
“Unfortunately, Barrett has proven that she will not defend equality or fairness,” Jacobs said. “Her appointment is a direct threat to reproductive freedom, survivors of sexual assault, civil rights, health care access, racial justice, voting rights, gun safety, and legal protections for marginalized groups.”
Meanwhile Jewish Senator and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said that "a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act," and also criticized her stance on abortion, saying "Her record also makes clear that if she is confirmed, the reproductive freedoms that millions of women hold dear would be in grave danger."
Speaking in the Senate five days ago, Schumer recounted the moment he heard that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed, telling his fellow Senators that his family had questioned what it meant for his daughter, who is in a same-sex marriage.
"I was with my daughter and her wife, to celebrate the Jewish new year," he said. "And they thought to themselves and mentioned at the table, could their right to be married, could marriage equality be undone? Those are questions hundreds of millions of Americans are asking about things near and dear to them, as this nomination hangs in the balance."
In his more recent statement, he added: "Should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed, a far-right majority on the court could also turn back the clock on women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, workers’ rights, voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections and more. The future for DACA recipients also hangs in the balance with this nominee"


Tags LGBT Supreme Court Chuck Schumer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by