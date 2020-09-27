Jewish progressives and Democrats: Barrett nomination a step backwards

Jewish progressives and Democrats have come out against the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, arguing that nominating the Catholic mother of seven goes against everything that her predecessor, Jewish justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stood for. "Jewish Democrats reject President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for two reasons," the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) Executive Director Halie Soifer said in a statement. proximity to the American Presidential election in just 38 days time. "Second, Amy Coney Barrett stands in opposition to everything the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for throughout her career and threatens to reverse decades of progress with regard to access to affordable healthcare, equality, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights," Soifer said. Claiming that Barrett's views are "far outside" mainstream public opinion and the "overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans," Soifer pointed out that just over four in five Jewish voters view the Supreme Court as one of the key matters in deciding their vote. "We know that the Supreme Court influenced the Jewish vote in 2018 when 79% of Jewish voters supported Democrats, and it will again in 2020, to the detriment of Donald Trump,” Soifer said. The National Council of Jewish Women's (NCJW) CEO Sheila Katz said that Barrett failed to meet the criteria of being fair, independent and qualified with a commitment to constitutional rights for everyone. “Due to her past statements and decisions related to abortion, health care, immigration, gun violence prevention and racial justice, NCJW strongly opposes Amy Coney Barrett as a nominee to the highest court in the nation," Katz said. “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer who fundamentally shifted our nation toward equality, deserves a justice in her seat who will fulfill and advance her legacy – not one who would take us backwards," she added. "In the middle of an election, NCJW’s network of 180,000 advocates across the country is dedicated to ensuring the seat stays open for the next president to fill.”Jewish Women International's CEO Meredith Jacobs said that replacing Ginsburg with another woman was not enough.“Unfortunately, Barrett has proven that she will not defend equality or fairness,” Jacobs said. “Her appointment is a direct threat to reproductive freedom, survivors of sexual assault, civil rights, health care access, racial justice, voting rights, gun safety, and legal protections for marginalized groups.”Meanwhile Jewish Senator and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said that "a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act," and also criticized her stance on abortion, saying "Her record also makes clear that if she is confirmed, the reproductive freedoms that millions of women hold dear would be in grave danger."Speaking in the Senate five days ago, Schumer recounted the moment he heard that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed, telling his fellow Senators that his family had questioned what it meant for his daughter, who is in a same-sex marriage. "I was with my daughter and her wife, to celebrate the Jewish new year," he said. "And they thought to themselves and mentioned at the table, could their right to be married, could marriage equality be undone? Those are questions hundreds of millions of Americans are asking about things near and dear to them, as this nomination hangs in the balance."In his more recent statement, he added: "Should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed, a far-right majority on the court could also turn back the clock on women’s rights and a woman’s right to choose, workers’ rights, voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections and more. The future for DACA recipients also hangs in the balance with this nominee"The first was the