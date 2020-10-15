Mike Bloomberg donates $250,000 to Jewish Democratic Council

Former New York City mayor and candidate for the Democratic Party 2020 presidential nomination Mike Bloomberg has donated $250,000 to the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s Super Political Action Committee (JDCA PAC), which represents Jewish Democratic Party supporters, in order to help fund the launch of its digital outreach campaign targeting Jewish voters in the swing state of Florida, according to a press release from the organization Thursday.In the press release, the group said that encouraging Jewish voters in key swing states to vote for former Vice President and current Democratic Party Nominee Joe Biden is pivotal for his chances to be elected as president, noting that Florida in particular has 722,000 eligible Jewish voters, accounting for 4.2% of the Florida electorate. The JDCA PAC further claimed that recent polling has shown that Biden is trusted more by Jewish voters on almost every issue, including Israel. The JDCA's campaign in Florida includes digital ads, phone banking and text banking, which according to the organization, has already reached hundreds of thousands of Jewish voters in Florida. “Jewish voters can and will make the difference in Florida in support of Joe Biden, and it’s the key to winning the White House this November,” said JDCA board chair and former US Rep. from Florida Ron Klein. “We know Jewish voters overwhelmingly support Democrats, and we know they turn out to vote. We also know how to reach them in order to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and we won’t stop until we ensure victory in November. We are grateful to have the support of Mayor Bloomberg, who deeply shares our commitment to ensuring Florida goes Blue and has invested in mobilizing Jewish voters.” "Every vote will matter in Florida, and Jewish voters in Florida have the chance to vote for a president who will unite us, not divide us," said Mike Bloomberg. "Joe Biden will be that president, and I'm glad to support the Jewish Democratic Council of America PAC as they reach Jewish voters online throughout the state of Florida and encourage them to vote for Joe and Kamala," the former Mayor said.Bloomberg has previously indicated that he is willing to spend $100 million in the US election to support Joe Biden.