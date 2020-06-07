The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump administration argues adoption orgs. allowed to refuse LGBT couples

The Justice Department, under the administration of US President Donald Trump, has weighed in heavily in the past on LGBTQ issues.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 7, 2020 02:45
LGBTQ flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
LGBTQ flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Trump administration has filed a brief to the Supreme Court, arguing that a taxpayer-funded social services agency should be allowed to refuse to work with same-sex couples if it violates the agency's religious beliefs, NBC News reported.
The 35-page brief was filed by Justice Department attorneys in the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which centers on the refusal of the religious nonprofit child welfare agency Catholic Social Services (CSS) to allow same-sex couples to adopt and foster children.
While barring adoption services to same-sex couples is in violation of Philadelphia's nondiscrimination ordinance, the CSS claims that they are exercising their freedom of religion and speech, and to prevent them from doing so would be in violation of their rights.
“Philadelphia has impermissibly discriminated against religious exercise,” the Justice Department brief reads, adding that the actions of the Philadelphia city government “reflect unconstitutional hostility toward Catholic Social Services’ religious beliefs.”
The CSS first filed a lawsuit in 2018 when the city ended its contract with the organization due to its practice of not considering same-sex couples as foster parents. The district court ruled against the faith-based organization, and a unanimous ruling from the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld this decision, NBC reported.
Despite these setbacks, the CSS appealed to the Supreme Court back in February, and is being represented by lawyers from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.
“I’m relieved to hear that the Supreme Court will weigh in on faith-based adoption and foster care,” Beckett senior counsel Lori Windham said at the time, according to NBC.
“Over the last few years, agencies have been closing their doors across the country, and all the while children are pouring into the system.”
The decision by the Supreme Court to take on the case, however, has raised concerns of civil rights advocates, due to the potential consequences in a ruling favoring the faith-based nonprofit.
“While this case involves rejecting LGBTQ families, if the court accepts the claims made in this case, not only will this hurt children in foster care by reducing the number of families to care for them, but anyone who depends on a wide range of government services will be at risk of discrimination based on their sexual orientation, religion or any other characteristic that fails a provider’s religious litmus test,” ACLU's LGBT and HIV Project deputy director Leslie Cooper told NBC.
These worries could be justified, as there is legal precedent for state-licensed agencies to claim religious exemptions regarding adoption and foster care. Eleven US states currently have such laws on the books, and others are considering similar measures, NBC reported.
Additional reasons for these worries come as the Justice Department, under the administration of US President Donald Trump, has weighed in heavily in the past on LGBTQ issues, including Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission – in which a Christian baker refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple on grounds of religious freedom.
Like Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the US government is not a party in the lawsuit, meaning the brief was submitted voluntarily, according to the Washington Blade.


Tags LGBT Supreme Court discrimination Philadelphia Adoption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by