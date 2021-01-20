Trump pardons Aviem Sella, Jonathan Pollard's handler

US President Donald Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, who was indicted by US courts in 1986 for espionage on behalf of the Israeli government "in relation to the Jonathan Pollard case," according to the statement from the US press secretary.
"Mr. Sella’s request for clemency is supported by the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, the United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Miriam Adelson," the statement read. "The State of Israel has issued a full and unequivocal apology, and has requested the pardon in order to close this unfortunate chapter in [US]-Israel relations." The pardon came a mere hours before Trump leaves office and US President-elect Joe Biden enters office.
This is a developing story.