Al-Qaeda No. 2 Masri planned to attack Jews, Israel – report

Al-Qaeda's second-in-command, reportedly killed by Mossad agents in August, was planning to attack Israeli and Jewish targets when he was killed, N12 reported, citing a source in Israeli intelligence. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was followed for over a year, the source told N12."It was a clean mission that went off without a hitch," said the source. "Abu Muhammad al-Masri began to plan terror attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world, and so Israel and the US's interests joined." Masri was reportedly killed by Israeli operatives at the behest of the US in August while he was hiding in Iran, according to a report from The New York Times.However, according to the Times, Iranian officials have covered up the incident. Tehran officially denies the attack occurred.Reuters contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}