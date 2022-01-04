Border Police evacuate huts on West Bank Homesh hilltop

Border Police evacuated a number of huts and tents with families on the West Bank hilltop Homesh early Tuesday morning and cut the electricity to the illegal religious seminary that is located there.

"What is burning that they [security forces] have to destroy family structures, that protected children from the rain?" asked Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

"What is this obsession to destroy the yeshiva's electrical system?" he asked.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The move comes less than a day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he wanted to act in "the most sensitive manner possible" with respect to the family of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman , 25.

Homesh Yeshiva modular home. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan can be seen on the right. (credit: ROEE HADI) A student at the Homesh Yeshiva, Dimentman was killed as he left the school on December 16. His family has asked Bennett to authorize the yeshiva and to rebuild the Homesh settlement destroyed in 2005 in the aftermath of the Gaza pullout.

Gantz is expected to demolish the yeshiva, which opened in Homesh in 2002 and which was re-established illegally its demolition in 2005.

On December 24, security forces also demolished a number of modular structures at Homesh.

The original settlement was built on private Palestinian property that belongs to the village of Burqa. The High Court of Justice has upheld the right of the Palestinians in Burqa to farm their land.

On Monday, the left-wing group Yesh reported that settlers and or Jewish extremists vandalized a number of homes and Burqa and smashed tombstones in its cemetery.

On Sunday Dagan and MK Yuli Edelstein inaugurated the Knesset Caucus Homesh First, designated to the re-establishment of Homen and the three other northern Samaria settlements destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement. The other three — Ganim, Kadim, and Sa-Nur — were all built on state land.